South Africa's Julius Malema holds Kenya's Ruto to account

South Africa's firebrand politician, Julius Malema, gave a dynamic speech at the launch of the Pan-African Institute, in which he criticized Kenya's President William Ruto. Malema received enthusiastic cheers from the audience. But did he cross a line and break the African etiquette that a guest does not speak ill of their host?
