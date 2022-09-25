  1. Skip to content
South Africa

S. Africa's electricity crisis cripples economy

September 25, 2022

For years, South Africans have faced rolling power cuts known as load shedding, as authorities try to avoid a collapse of the nation's aging energy infrastructure. But never have things been as bad as now, and the impact has been devastating.

