South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu, 90, died in Cape Town, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in a statement on Sunday.

Alongside late Nelson Mandela, Tutu was one of the most important voices against the old system of white minority rule known as apartheid. The Anglican cleric also headed country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the post-apartheid era. He was seen by many as the conscience of the troubled nation.

"Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said in a statement, "His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies. He was an extraordinary human being."

Tutu "died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town this morning," said Ramphela Mamphele, the acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and coordinator of his office. The statement, issued on behalf of Tutu's family, did not provide details on the cause of death.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 Ageing gracefully Tutu was born in 1931 in the mining town of Klerksdorp. He later became a teacher. When South Africa’s racist apartheid regime began discriminating against Black pupils, Tutu resigned his post. He pursued a career in theology, becoming Johannesburg's first Black bishop. Here, Tutu is seen celebrating his 86th birthday.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 Mandela’s companion Many South Africans now place Tutu on the same pedestal as Nelson Mandela. As South Africa’s first democratically elected Black president, Mandela stood for political ideals while Tutu stood for the spiritual ideals of the “Rainbow Nation”, many observers argue. For them, South Africa without Tutu’s voice is unimaginable.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 Architect of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission After apartheid was abolished, Mandela asked Tutu to lead the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Its purpose was for victims and perpetrators to come to terms with crimes committed during apartheid. Tutu and the TRC tried to find a middle ground between victor’s justice and amnesty, seeking forgiveness and reconciliation. He presented Mandela with the TRC's final report in 1998.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 Nobel Peace Prize for fighting apartheid Desmond Tutu’s non-violent opposition to apartheid was recognized when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. While Mandela and other freedom fighters languished in prison, Tutu took over the fight against racial segregation. Here, Egil Aarvik, chairman of the Nobel Committee in Oslo hands over the award.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 A living monument In 2005, a monument honoring South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize winners was erected in the Nobel Square of the Cape Town Harbor. Sculptor Claudette Schreuders immortalized the four men: Albert Luthuli (1960), Desmond Tutu (1984), and F.W. de Klerk and Nelson Mandela, who shared the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 Spiritual leader with international connections Archbishop Desmond Tutu, affectionately called "The Arch", has been called South Africa's moral leader, standing for human rights and opposing all discrimination. South Africa's 'Rainbow Nation' nickname is attributed to him. Known for his humor, Tutu is considered a world treasure. Here he meets the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, at the 2006 Peace Summit in Hiroshima.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 Tutu on the world's stage When South Africa hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2010, Tutu presented himself as a South African patriot. Here he is in full Bafana Bafana kit (as the South African national football team is known) at the tournament’s opening fixture between South Africa and Mexico. All that’s missing is a vuvuzela, the deafening fan instrument popular in South African stadiums.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 Moral authority Nelson Mandela integrated Desmond Tutu early on in his platform "The Elders", which Mandela founded in 2010. The organization, which sought international cooperation for humanism and human rights, won high profile support from international personalities, including former US president Jimmy Carter and former UN Secretary Kofi Annan, see here with Tutu.

Voice for equality: Desmond Tutu turns 90 Tutu, the family man Desmond Tutu’s wife, Leah Nomalizo Tutu, stood with him throughout apartheid. An activist herself, she married Tutu in July 1955 – before Tutu transitioned from teacher to priest. The couple had four children and nine grandchildren. Together, they started a foundation to advocate for conflict resolution. Congrats to you, "Arch" Tutu!



Elections like 'falling in love'

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts in leading the non-violent struggle against apartheid.

While other leaders, like Mandela, were incarcerated, Tutu traveled and spoke widely, using his senior position in the Anglican Church and the esteem the Nobel Peace Prize brought to promote his anti-apartheid message worldwide and elevate the stories and lives of Black South Africans.

Following Mandela's release from prison after 27 years, Tutu led him onto a balcony at Cape Town City Hall where Mandela delivered his first public speech.

Tutu likened voting in the country's first democratic election in 1994 to "falling in love." When Mandela was sworn in as the country's first black president, Tutu was at his side.

The archbishop's life was a testament to the hope and strength he placed on reconciliation in the divided nation, Ramaphosa said.

Dream of a 'rainbow nation'

While Tutu preached against the tyranny of apartheid, he would go on to be just as critical of black political elites.

He even publicly criticized his ally Mandela over what the cleric describes as the "gravy train mentality" of Mandela's party, the African National Congress. Later, Tutu would castigate Mandela for his open affair with Graca Machel, who Mandela would eventually marry.

In 2013, Tutu pulled his support to Mandela's party, describing South Africa as "the most unequal society in the world." In his final years, the archbishop spoke with regret that the dream of a true "rainbow nation" had yet to be realized.

