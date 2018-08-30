 South African white Solidarity union strikes against Sasol share exclusion | News | DW | 03.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

South African white Solidarity union strikes against Sasol share exclusion

The mainly-white and Afrikaans Solidarity union has taken industrial action against the share scheme introduced by petrochemicals company Sasol to benefit black staff. The union is also to launch legal action in the US.

The Sasol coal liquefaction plant in Secunda

The action is being reported as the first ever strike by white employees in South Africa over racial exclusion. 

Solidarity spokesman Francois Redelinghuys told DW that 4,000 of its members took part in the go slow-action on Monday. "As Solidarity we are pleased with the development of the action and the manner in which it was conducted. The go-slow will continue tomorrow."

"On Wednesday we will deliver a Memorandum to Sasol at the Sasolburg plant and on Thursday our members in Secunda will embark on a full scale strike," Redelinghuys said. 

In its defense of the scheme, petrochemical giant Sasol, which employs 26,000 people in South Africa, said all companies there are obliged to meet quotas as part of the government's effort to reverse decades of exclusion of black workers from company ownership, employment and procurement.

As a result, Sasol sold 25 percent of its local operations to some black employees, a foundation and black individual investors in a 21 billion rand ($1.42 billion, €1.22 billion) agreement financed by the Sandton-based company, which is the world leader in converting coal and gas to fuel.

Solidarity, a trade union with a Christian rather than a socialist ideology, objected on the grounds that it was discriminatory.

Women carrying water near the Secunda fuel plant

Women carrying water near the Secunda fuel plant

According to World Bank figures, the richest 1 percent of South Africa's population control 70 percent of resources while the poorest 60 percent have a share in 7 percent of resources.

Legal action in US

Solidarity is also planning to complain to US regulators, as Sasol operates in North America, and the scheme excludes white staff and foreign nationals.

"We are not against the scheme, we just want it to be inclusive of all workers," said Solidarity's chief executive Dirk Hermann. "If the company makes it inclusive, the majority will still be black, so we see no need to exclude white workers as this is discrimination."

Sasol said there was initially little impact from the go-slow and it would depend how long the action continued.

Set up in 1950 in Sasolburg, Sasol developed processes originated by German chemists and engineers in the early 1900s. It currently employs 30,100 people worldwide and has operations in 33 countries.

Watch video 01:52
Now live
01:52 mins.

Mining Charter South Africa

jm/msh (Reuters, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa announces 'lifestyle audits' for public officials

Outlining his first steps to tackle corruption, the new South African president told parliament he plans to screen the lifestyles of future government officials. He also spoke up over the deadly Marikana miners' strike. (20.02.2018)  

Moody's downgrades South Africa over politics, debt

Credit ratings agency Moody's has reduced South Africa's rating, putting the nation's economy one notch above "junk status." The reasons for the move include political turbulence, rising debt, and weakening institutions. (10.06.2017)  

South Africa to compensate Marikana victims

The South African government has set aside $92 million dollars to compensate victims of the widely publicized Marikana mine massacre. In 2012, police gunned down 34 miners during a mine workers’ strike. (16.03.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mining Charter South Africa  

Related content

John Adams Nelson Mandela

Opinion: The Nelson Mandela in us all 18.07.2018

Nelson Mandela would have turned 100 today, and political copycats are falling over themselves to add a bit of his luster to their own bespoke suits. But Claus Stäcker asks: What role does Mandela have in society today?

Südafrika Johannesburg Demonstration Vergewaltigung

How women are pushing back against rape culture in South Africa 06.06.2017

South Africa's sexual offense statistics are alarming. A high-profile court case sparked a national debate about rape culture as well as the formation of a group that is fighting for justice for survivors.

Faces of climate change Kumi Naidoo

Veteran South African activist Kumi Naidoo to lead Amnesty International 31.07.2018

Days before he took up the top job at Amnesty, Kumi Naidoo summited Mount Kilimanjaro for charity. The seasoned activist usually linked to a worthy cause is the first African to lead the human rights group in many years.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 