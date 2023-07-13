South African top court upholds Zuma imprisonment

South African prison authorities have failed in their appeal, with the top court also declaring the release of former President Jacob Zuma unlawful. Zuma had been jailed for contempt of court amid a corruption case.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma is likely to return to prison after a Thursday court ruling.

South Africa's Constitutional Court upheld a ruling against the former president by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which declared unlawful his 2022 release from prison due to claimed health problems.

Prison authorities had challenged the ruling, saying their decision should stand, sending the case to the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the appeal had "no reasonable prospects of success" and ordered prison services and Zuma to pay legal costs.

It was not immediately clear on Thursday whether Zuma would be put back behind bars, and prison authorities said they would seek legal advice.

Why was Jacob Zuma imprisoned?

The former leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was president from 2009 to 2018. He is now 81 years old.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 for contempt of court after he refused to testify before a committee probing corruption and nepotism under his government.

He had been accused of enabling the looting of state coffers during his tenure. The corruption scandals prompted the ANC to force Zuma out of the party, and he was succeeded by incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The controversy also involved the Gupta brothers, whose extradition to South Africa was rejected by the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

The former president's imprisonment was followed by riots that left 350 dead.

Zuma was then released on medical parole after less than eight weeks in prison.

Arthur Fraser, the head of the prison administration at the time and who was previously known as a close ally of Zuma, ordered the release.

The prison chief overruled a previous decision by the system's parole board.

