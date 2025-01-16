South African: Rescue efforts end at abandoned mine shaft

Authorities said that at least 78 bodies were recovered from the Stilfontein mine. A trade union federation has accused the South African government of wilful negligence.

Police in South Africa said Thursday that the death toll at an illegal mining operation in the North West province had risen to at least 78.

The latest announcement comes as search and rescue efforts began wrapping up at the abandoned mine shaft in Stilfontein following a monthslong standoff.

The Stilfontein standoff

The mine has been cordoned off by authorities since August, with food and water supplies cut off in an effort to force hundreds of illegal miners out from hiding.

Last year a court ordered that provisions be allowed down to the miners, while another court ruling last week compelled authorities to launch a rescue operation.

Since Monday a metal cage and winch system has been used to haul at least 246 survivors and 78 bodies to the surface.

According to police, the survivors came mainly from Mozambique, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and some from South Africa.

Over 1,500 miners had been brought to the surface before the rescue efforts began.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has accused the South African government of wilful negligence and labeled what happened at Stilfontein "a massacre."

In November last year, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that the government would not be sending help to illegal miners — known locally as "zama zamas" — because she said they were criminals.

In words that may well come back to haunt her given the death toll, Ntshavheni said "We are going to smoke them out."

Police say at least 78 bodies have been brought to the surface of the abandoned mine Image: Themba Hadebe/AP Photo/picture alliance

Illegal mining in South Africa

South Africa had once been the world's largest gold producer but that has been on the decline over the past few decades. Various former mining operations now lie abandoned and have fallen into disrepair.

Thousands of illicit miners pick through these shuttered mines in search of gold and other minerals in a practice considered extremely dangerous due to the state of the mines.

Many come from neighboring countries and work in dangerous conditions but many of the miners themselves are considered dangerous by South African authorities.

There have been numerous instances in which illegal miners have been suspected of being involved in violent crimes, including murders, robberies and rapes.

There are also turf wars involving heavily armed miners fighting off rival outfits and who often confront local authorities themselves.

AP material contributed to this report.