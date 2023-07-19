South African police investigate huge blast in Johannesburg

CatastropheSouth AfricaSouth African police investigate huge blast in JohannesburgTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheSouth Africa2 hours ago2 hours agoSouth African authorities are trying to find out what caused a massive explosion in the central business district of Johannesburg. One person was confirmed dead and dozens of people were injured. The public has been warned to avoid the area.https://p.dw.com/p/4UD7ZAdvertisement