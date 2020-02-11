South African king charged after ax attack

South Africa's controversial KingBuyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been arrested after he allegedly attacked family members with an ax, a machete and a crowbar, a family member told local media.

South African police later confirmed that the traditional clan chief was charged with damage to property and assault by threats.

The 55-year-old king of the AbaThembu — the traditional clan of founding president Nelson Mandela — allegedly attacked his son Azenathi and injured several other royal family members.

Among those hurt was the clan's queen, whose teeth were reportedly broken after being hit in the face.

"The king was wreaking havoc on the acting king's room. Taking documents throwing them around," Siganeko Dalinyebo, the king's brother, told AFP.

The incident took place at a palace in Eastern Cape province where his son lives.

Read more: Building affordable, green housing in a South African township

Watch video 01:14 Share Coronavirus in Africa Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ZKFE How well could Africa cope with a coronavirus outbreak?

Rocky relationship with son

The king's son, who has been acting king since his father was imprisoned in 2015, escaped the violent rampage by jumping through a window, said Siganeko.

Dalindyebo and his son have been reported to have a turbulent relationship, with Dalindyebo defiant of his son succeeding him as leader.

Matthew Mpahlwa, a royal advisor to Dalindyebo, defended the king saying, "the details of what happened upon his arrival in the royal palace remain sketchy" and that "allegations will remain allegations."

Traditional kings hold no official power in modern South Africa, but still receive government funding and rule over millions of loyal followers.

Read more: Ex-South African president de Klerk withdraws apartheid comments after backlash

Watch video 04:04 Share Protests in eSwatini Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3UiGV South Africa: Protests in the Kingdom of eSwatini

Imprisonment and parole

The king was jailed five years agoafter receiving a 12-year sentence for arson, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Dalindyebo was found guilty of setting fire to dwellings that housed a number of tenants who had resisted eviction.

The king was also convicted of publicly assaulting three men who had already been beaten by one of his aides and of kidnapping a wife and children of one of his subjects whom he accused of being a dissident.

Dalindyebo had served four of his 12-year sentence but was granted parole in December after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the end of last year that certain categories of prisoners should be released.

Dalindyebo was, alongside more than 14,600 other prisoners, granted a "special remission of sentence."

mvb/mm (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.