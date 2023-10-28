  1. Skip to content
South African anti-immigrant group to run in elections

Dianne Hawker
October 28, 2023

Operation Dudula, an anti-migrant group in South Africa, has registered as a political party to run in next year's elections. The group has become notorious for raiding businesses owned by foreign nationals, aiming to drive them out of the country.

