  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
PoliticsSouth Africa

South Africa: Zuma in Russia for 'health reasons'

40 minutes ago

The former president who had his bid to avoid returning to prison denied, is in Russia for medical treatment. Zuma had been jailed for contempt of court amid a corruption case.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ts2C
Former South African President Jacob Zuma at court hearing
Former South African President Jacob Zuma could once again end up behind bars after the Constitutional Court in Johannesberg dismissed an appeal by prison authoritiesImage: Jerome Delay/AP/picture alliance

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma is in Russia where he traveled to for "health reasons," according to his foundation, which commented amid speculation over whether he would be returning to prison.

"Zuma travelled to Russia last week for health reasons," the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesman Mzwanele Manyi said in a statement issued on Friday.

Manyi said that the 81-year-old would return to South Africa "once his doctors have completed their treatment." It was not disclosed what medical condition the former president was receiving treatment for.

Top court uphold Zuma imprisonment

On Thursday South Africa's Constitutional Court upheld a ruling against the former president by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which declared unlawful his 2022 release from prison due to claimed health problems.

Prison authorities had challenged the ruling, saying their decision should stand, sending the case to the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the appeal had "no reasonable prospects of success" and ordered prison services and Zuma to pay legal costs.

It was not immediately clear whether he would return to custody. Prison authorities said they were studying the judgment and would seek legal advice.

Why was Jacob Zuma imprisoned?

The former leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was president from 2009 to 2018. He is now 81 years old.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 for contempt of court after he refused to testify before a committee probing corruption and nepotism during his administration.

He had been accused of enabling the looting of state coffers during his tenure. The corruption scandals prompted the ANC to force Zuma out of the party, and he was succeeded by incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The controversy also involved the Gupta brothers, whose extradition to South Africa was rejected by the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

The former president's imprisonment was followed by riots that left 350 dead.

Zuma was then released on medical parole after less than eight weeks in prison.

Arthur Fraser, the head of the prison administration at the time and who was previously known as a close ally of Zuma, ordered the release.

The prison chief overruled a previous decision by the system's parole board.

kb,sdi/msh (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Indian PM Modi salutes Indian troops as French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during the Bastille Day military parade

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics53 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bird's eye view of a market in Lagos

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Nigeria's population boom: Path to poverty or prosperity?

Politics28 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of men handle a bra

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A married couple holds hands

Germany considers scrapping 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany considers scrapping 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Black and white photo of Ales Pushkin wearing beret in front of snowy background

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

SoccerJuly 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

Trade21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage