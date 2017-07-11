South Africa: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies aged 72

South Africa's Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has died at age 72, his cousin, the Zulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty's health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning," the statement read.

He was admitted to an intensive care unit for diabetes treatment in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital last month, according to local media.

King Zwelithini was the longest-serving Zulu monarch in history, reigning for more than five decades. His role was largely spiritual, although he occasionally stepped into politics.

