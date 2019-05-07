 South Africa votes in parliamentary election | News | DW | 08.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

South Africa votes in parliamentary election

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping that his African National Congress (ANC) keep their comfortable majority in the parliament. The party has won a majority in every election since the end of apartheid in 1994.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, center-right, greets supporters as he arrives for the final election rally of the African National Congress (ANC) at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa , Sunday, May 5, 2019 (picture-alliance/B. Curtis)

South Africans began voting in parliamentary and provincial elections polls on Wednesday, as the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party hopes to reverse recent hits to its popularity.

The national ballot is the first since President Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma in February 2018.

The ANC won 62% of the vote in the 2014 parliamentary election. It has won every parliamentary ballot since the era of white minority rule known as apartheid ended in 1994.

Corruption scandals and a weakening economy have dogged the ANC in recent years and contributed to its falling levels of support in major cities. Polls nevertheless predict the party winning nearly 60% on Wednesday.

"We are humble enough to admit our mistakes," Ramaphosa said on the eve of the election. "We have taken decisive steps to fight corruption."

The ANC has also pledged to change the constitution to enable the seizure of white-owned land. To do that, it requires a 67% majority and will likely need to form a coalition government to get the necessary votes.

Watch video 02:51

ANC will lead a broken South Africa

amp/rt (Reuters, AFP)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features every evening. Sign up here.

DW recommends

A fateful election for South Africa's ANC

South Africa goes to the polls on May 8. The elections are gearing up to be a referendum on the ruling ANC party and whether it's done enough to rehabilitate its reputation after years of corruption and nepotism. (06.05.2019)  

South Africa: From the ashes of apartheid

South Africa emerged as a 'rainbow nation' on April 27, 1994, after half a century of white rule, oppression of black people and racial segregation. It still faces huge problems. What happened to Nelson Mandela's dream? (26.04.2019)  

Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president of South Africa

A day after Jacob Zuma's nine years in office ended, fellow ANC politician Cyril Ramaphosa took the presidential oath amid parliamentary protest. Ramaphosa promised to fight the corruption that had tainted Zuma. (15.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

ANC will lead a broken South Africa  

Related content

ANC will lead a broken South Africa 07.05.2019

South Africa has declined rapidly over the past decade but the ruling African National Congress is predicted to win another term as government. Their plan after the May 8th elections are more omises of jobs in a country with over 27% unemployment.

A fateful election for South Africa's ANC 06.05.2019

South Africans are gearing up for general elections. After 25 years in power, can the African National Congress (ANC) halt its slide in support? DW's Christine Mhundwa met with one ANC supporter who says she'll vote for Cyril Ramaphosa – but with conditions.

DW Business Africa 06.05.2019

South Africa readies for general elections, Gambian paralympian pushing the boundaries

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  