South Africa to revoke beauty queen's ID documents

Chidimma Adetshina holds dual South African-Nigerian citizenship and faced xenophobia when she had tried to compete in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. She will now represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe contest.

South Africa announced it would take away identification documents from a South African beauty queen who is now representing Nigeria in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

The move is the latest in the ongoing dispute over Chidimma Adetshina, who is of South African and Nigerian nationalities.

Adetshina faced anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa

Born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican-born mother with South African citizenship, Adetshina faced a backlash when she sought to compete in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant.

The 23-year-old was subject to xenophobic attacks over her dual identity, even drawing criticisms from government officials and accusations that she was not South African.

As a result of the controversy, she withdrew from the beauty contest, saying it was for her and her family's "safety and wellbeing."

But the South African government sought to investigate the matter, claiming that her mother may have stolen the identity of a South African woman to gain South African citizenship.

Adetshina and her mother were given until Monday to prove why they should keep their national identification documents, Home Affairs Director General Tommy Makhode told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

"We have not received any response and therefore the department will be proceeding with the withdrawal of those documents in line with the Identification Act," Makhode said.

Welcomed in Nigeria

South Africa and Nigeria are Africa's two economic heavyweights, but they share a long-running rivalry that has spilled over into sports, music, and regional political influence.

After being shunned in South Africa , Adetshina was invited to participate in the Miss Nigeria final, despite not having been in Nigeria for 20 years.

Nigerian organizers said it was a chance for her to "represent your father's native land on an international stage."

Adetshina won the contest and is now expected to represent Nigeria at the international Miss Universe competition in November.

"This journey has been a tough journey for me and I am so proud of myself and I'm really grateful for the love and the support," Adetshina told AFP after being crowned in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos.

"This is something that I've always wanted, and I'm really glad that I have a second shot as well at achieving it," she added.

