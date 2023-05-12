The Russian vessel accused of carrying weapons, Lady R, docked at the Simon's Town Naval Base near Cape Town, South Africa on December 8, 2022Image: AP/picture alliance
South Africa summons US envoy over Russia arms accusation
The US envoy to South Africa accused Pretoria of sending arms to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, saying he's betting "his life" on the accuracy of the allegations. President Ramaphosa's office called for evidence.
South Africa's Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to meet Friday over allegations he made a day earlier about the country supplying arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will also speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the matter, ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela said in a statement.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the German government was taking the reports on the matter "very seriously."
What were the concrete allegations made by the US?
Washington's envoy to South Africa Reuben Brigety said at a news conference Thursday that South Africa had loaded ammunitions onto a sanctioned Russian vessel at South Africa's naval base last year in December.
The ship, docked at the Simon's Town Naval Base near the city of Cape Town, then transported the arms to Russia, Brigety said.
“We (the US) are confident that weapons were loaded into that vessel and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion,” Brigety said.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, following the comments, said that an investigation into the matter was already underway.
The matter was being looked into before Brigety publicly accused Pretoria of sending arms to Russia, according to Ramaphosa, who called upon the US to prove the allegations.
Ramaphosa's office said in a statement there was "no evidence" currently that arms were loaded onto the Russian vessel.
The South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement that there was “no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia related to the period/incident in question.”
Can African countries choose their own allies?
