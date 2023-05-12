South Africa summons US envoy over Russia arms accusation

The US envoy to South Africa accused Pretoria of sending arms to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, saying he's betting "his life" on the accuracy of the allegations. President Ramaphosa's office called for evidence.

South Africa's Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to meet Friday over allegations he made a day earlier about the country supplying arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will also speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the matter, ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela said in a statement.

The White House said they have consistently and strongly urged countries not to provide weapons for Russia's war.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the German government was taking the reports on the matter "very seriously."

What were the concrete allegations made by the US?

Washington's envoy to South Africa Reuben Brigety said at a news conference Thursday that South Africa had loaded ammunitions onto a sanctioned Russian vessel at South Africa's naval base last year in December.

The ship, docked at the Simon's Town Naval Base near the city of Cape Town, then transported the arms to Russia, Brigety said.

“We (the US) are confident that weapons were loaded into that vessel and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion,” Brigety said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, following the comments, said that an investigation into the matter was already underway.

The matter was being looked into before Brigety publicly accused Pretoria of sending arms to Russia, according to Ramaphosa, who called upon the US to prove the allegations.

Ramaphosa's office said in a statement there was "no evidence" currently that arms were loaded onto the Russian vessel.

The South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement that there was “no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia related to the period/incident in question.”

Can African countries choose their own allies? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Putin speaks to Ramaphosa at his request, Kremlin says

Relatedly, the Kremlin said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Ramaphosa at Pretoria's request.

According to a readout of the call provided by the Kremlin, Putin said he never "refused a diplomatic track" in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which is in its 15th month.

Putin said he supported Ramaphosa's proposal to involve African leaders in talks regarding a peace plan for Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Relations between South Africa and Russia

South Africa and Russia are longtime allies dating back to the fight against apartheid. Pretoria has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, claiming neutrality in the war.

South Africa held joint military exercises with Russia and China in February this year that experts said broke with its neutral stance.

rm/wd (Reuters, AP)