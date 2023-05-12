The Russian vessel accused of carrying weapons, Lady R, docked at the Simon's Town Naval Base near Cape Town, South Africa on December 8, 2022Image: AP/picture alliance
ConflictsSouth Africa
South Africa summons US envoy over Russia arms accusation
1 hour ago
The US envoy to South Africa accused Pretoria of sending arms to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, saying he's betting "his life" on the accuracy of the allegations. President Ramaphosa's office called for evidence.
https://p.dw.com/p/4RHNs
Advertisement
South Africa's Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to meet Friday over allegations he made a day earlier about the country supplying arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will also speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the matter, ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela said in a statement.