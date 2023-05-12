  1. Skip to content
Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at the South African naval base
The Russian vessel accused of carrying weapons, Lady R, docked at the Simon's Town Naval Base near Cape Town, South Africa on December 8, 2022Image: AP/picture alliance
ConflictsSouth Africa

South Africa summons US envoy over Russia arms accusation

1 hour ago

The US envoy to South Africa accused Pretoria of sending arms to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, saying he's betting "his life" on the accuracy of the allegations. President Ramaphosa's office called for evidence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RHNs

South Africa's Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador to meet Friday over allegations he made a day earlier about the country supplying arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will also speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the matter, ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela said in a statement.

The White House said they have consistently and strongly urged countries not to provide weapons for Russia's war.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the German government was taking the reports on the matter "very seriously."

South Africa's foreign ministry late Friday said in a statement that Washington's envoy to South Africa Reuben Brightey "admitted that he crossed a line" and "apologized unreservedly."

RSA arms loaded onto Russian ship? DW's Privilege Musvanhiri

What were the concrete allegations made by the US? 

Brigety said at a news conference Thursday that South Africa had loaded ammunitions onto a sanctioned Russian vessel at South Africa's naval base last year in December. 

The ship, docked at the Simon's Town Naval Base near the city of Cape Town, then transported the arms to Russia, Brigety said.

“We (the US) are confident that weapons were loaded into that vessel and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion,” Brigety said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, following the comments, said that an investigation into the matter was already underway.

The matter was being looked into before Brigety publicly accused Pretoria of sending arms to Russia, according to Ramaphosa, who called upon the US to prove the allegations.

Ramaphosa's office said in a statement there was "no evidence" currently that arms were loaded onto the Russian vessel.

The South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement that there was “no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia related to the period/incident in question.”

Can African countries choose their own allies?

Putin speaks to Ramaphosa at his request, Kremlin says

Relatedly, the Kremlin said Friday that Russian President  Vladimir Putin spoke with Ramaphosa at Pretoria's request.

According to a readout of the call provided by the Kremlin, Putin said he never "refused a diplomatic track" in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which is in its 15th month.

Putin said he supported Ramaphosa's proposal to involve African leaders in talks regarding a peace plan for Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Relations between South Africa and Russia

South Africa and Russia are longtime allies dating back to the fight against apartheid. Pretoria has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, claiming neutrality in the war.

South Africa held joint military exercises with Russia and China in February this year that experts said broke with its neutral stance.

rm/wd (Reuters, AP)

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Will South Africa arrest Putin?

Pressure is mounting on South Africa to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he sets foot in Durban later this year. However, due to Pretoria's close ties with Moscow, surrendering Putin to the International Criminal Court remains highly unlikely.
PoliticsApril 5, 202301:26 min
Bakhmut, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia 'lying' about Bakhmut, Wagner says

Conflicts4 hours ago
Africa

Mukami Kimathi holds a portrait of her husband Dedan Kimathi

Kenya's final farewell to Mau Mau heroine Kimathi

Kenya's final farewell to Mau Mau heroine Kimathi

Politics8 hours ago
Asia

A Taiwanese soldier at a undisclosed location, in response to Chinese military drills around the island

How prepared is Taiwan for a potential Chinese attack?

How prepared is Taiwan for a potential Chinese attack?

Conflicts5 hours ago
Germany

Markus Söder (center), Charlotte Knobloch, Pinchas Goldschmidt

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

ReligionMay 11, 2023
Europe

Voyager, man with a portable keyboard piano has one foot on a white car on a stage.

Eurovision 2023: And these are the last 10 finalists

Eurovision 2023: And these are the last 10 finalists

Culture9 hours ago
Middle East

A man walks over the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israel, Gaza militants continue to trade heavy fire

Israel, Gaza militants continue to trade heavy fire

Conflicts12 hours ago02:39 min
North America

Protesters hold signs at a vigil after the May 6 shooting in Texas

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

Politics7 hours ago
Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration15 hours ago8 images
