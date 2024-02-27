  1. Skip to content
South Africa sees marked increase in rhino poaching

February 27, 2024

South Africa has recorded a significant increase in the killing of rhinos by poachers. The uptick comes despite government efforts to crack down on the illegal trade in horns.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cwZK
Rhino mother with calf, South Africa. Archive image from 2012.
Security has been tightened around the Kruger National Park, but poachers have gravitated to private and regional reserves insteadImage: imago/Amka Agency International

The South African Environment Ministry said on Tuesday that the number of rhinos poached in the country had risen by more than 10% in 2023 compared with the previous year.

International trade of rhino horn is prohibited but rhino horn continues to be smuggled to Asia, where it is highly valued, especially in Vietnam and China.

The ministry said 499 rhinos were killed in 2023, mostly in state-run parks, compared with 448 the previous year.

More to follow...

rc/msh (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

 