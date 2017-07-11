South Africa riots 2021: Report reveals police failures

A public report released on Monday in South Africa found police failed to predict and respond to deadly riots last year.

"There was a failure by the intelligence structures to anticipate and respond adequately to the violence," the report said. The police, meanwhile, had "insufficient capacity" to curb the unrest.

The riots in July 2021, which left more than 300 people dead, were in response to the jailing of former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Widespread looting occurred during the unrest, with key infrastructure targeted by rioters. One estimate claimed the riots caused around 50 billion rand ($3.2 billion, €2.8 bilion) in damage.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military to assist the police in quelling the violence. Ramaphosa is expected to respond to the findings of the riot report on Thursday.

wd/rt (Reuters, AFP)