South Africa: Ramaphosa says he won't allow 'anarchy'

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said security agencies had identified a number of people suspected of instigating the violence which he believes to have been planned.

One alleged instigator of the nearly week-long unrest in the country has already been arrested while more are being pursued by security agencies.

Violence and looting were seen across the country following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa's comments came during a visit to the Ethekwini Municipality, part of the KwaZulu-Natal province that includes the port city of Durban. This was one of the areas worst hit by unrest, with many businesses destroyed and more than 100 people killed.

The presidency's office said Ramaphosa was visiting KwaZulu-Natal, "to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces."

The official death toll stands at 117 with 91 killed in KwaZulu-Natal and 26 in Gauteng.

Ramaphosa: Anarchy and mayhem will not win

The president said his government would not allow "anarchy and mayhem” to unfold in the country.

"We obviously as a government are extremely concerned at what happened here, and we are doing everything to deal with it, and it's quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated," Ramaphosa said.

He added that 25,000 soldiers would be deployed to flashpoints soon.

Ramaphosa also expressed concern about the rising racial tensions in some parts of the country caused by the unrest. Some white minority and Indian communities took up arms to fight off rioters.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Arrest of Jacob Zuma The unrest began in the form of protests against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma last week. He was sentenced to jail for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Protesters take to the streets Zuma's core supporters, including many in KwaZuli-Natal, were moved to protest at the prominent anti-apartheid activist's sentence. They say he is the victim of politically motivated harassment by allies of his successor, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The protests quickly devolved into rioting and, in some cases, looting.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Shops looted and burned Protesters set fire to Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu-Natal, after looting it. The bodies of 10 people were found after a stampede at a shopping mall in Soweto, a township in the Gauteng, the other province marred by violence in recent days.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Frustration over inequality and poverty Protesters burn tires to block the roads during a protest in Peacevale, west of Durban. Many people are also frustrated by inequality and poverty in South Africa, which have been exacerbated because of severe restrictions imposed to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. The country has recorded over 2 million COVID-19 infections.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Military brought in A member of South Africa's military patrols the streets in Soweto. Authorities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have brought in the military to assist local law enforcement agencies in quelling the unrest, but instances of rioting and looting continue to take place.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures No end in sight A protester is detained by authorities in Katlehong. Even as 2,500 soldiers were sent in to help the overwhelmed police force, they were spread thin. With no end in sight, President Ramaphosa called for calm. He said while the protests may have started with political grievances, "opportunistic" criminal elements had taken over.



