South Africa police search for gold mine gangster 'Tiger'

A gang leader suspected of running illegal gold mining operations in South Africa has escaped police custody. An investigation and manhunt have been launched to find him and those who helped him get away.

South African authorities have launched a manhunt for James Neo Tshoaeli, a gangster known by the nickname "Tiger," as well as an investigation to find out who in the South African police force helped him escape custody.

The Lesotho national is suspected of being an illegal gold mining ringleader.

Tshoaeli was among hundreds of people in an abandoned mine in Stilfontein when police held it under siege for months, cutting off food and water in an effort to arrest them.

The siege ended last week with a state-sponsored rescue mission in which 248 miners and 78 corpses were finally retrieved from the mine.

Authorities were harshly criticized for their approach, but South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said: "You have got people who voluntarily entered mines and did some illegal activities and in the process died inside those mines. To then come back and say the state is going to take the blame for that, in my view, is misplaced."

Gangsters hoarded food as those around them died of starvation

Though three other suspected ringleaders are in custody, authorities said Tshoaeli was not among those in holding cells at the local police station after the rescue. "The only logical conclusion is that someone let him free," said national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe. "Preliminary investigations indicate that he was let go between Shaft 11 and the police station," she added.

"Extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find those officials who aided his escape between Shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells," said Mathe.

"According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care."

Authorities say thousands of individuals are involved in gang-run illegal gold mining operations throughout the country.

Tshoaeli is said to be responsible for the assault, torture and even deaths of some of those miners. Police also say they have evidence that he and other gang leaders hoarded food and water during the siege as miners in their employ died of starvation.

