South Africa Parliament arson suspect to appear in court

Firefighters brought a new blaze at South Africa's Parliament under control on Tuesday.

Early on Monday, it seemed that the original fire that gutted the historic building in Cape Town was under control, but strong winds caused it to flare up again.

"Further damages caused at several floors of the building," Parliament spokesman Moloto Motapo wrote on Twitter.

Cape Town's chief fire officer, Ian Schnetler, said structural engineers and forensic investigators would be able to get into the building late on Tuesday.

Schnetler said firefighters were still looking for hotspots and they would stay on scene until "the last spark or ember is out in this building."

"By the end of the day we should have this thing sorted out," Schnetler said.

Man charged with arson, housebreaking and theft

Just a few blocks from Parliament a 49-year-old man was set to appear at the magistrates' court.

The man was arrested over the weekend on the grounds of parliament.

The Hawks, a specialist unit of the SA Police Service, said he seemed to have gained entry by climbing over a fence and breaking a window.

He was charged with arson, housebreaking and theft.

Watch video 04:19 Fire at S Africa's parliament reignites

Alternative venues considered

The firefirst broke out on Sunday, and completely destroyed the National Assembly.

It was scheduled to host President Cyril Ramaphosa's annual State of the Nation Address and the budget speech in February.

"We wish to assure you that the State of the Nation Address and the budget speech and other activities will proceed as planned," Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, said on Monday night.

National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, said the Cape Town International Convention Centre and Cape Town's city hall and municipal council chambers were being considered as alternative venues.

lo/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)