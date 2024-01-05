South Africa: Oscar Pistorius to be released on parole

The former Paralympic athlete has served almost 11 years for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius claimed he shot her thinking it was an intruder, something the model's family find hard to believe.

South African Oscar Pistorius is set to be released on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in an incident the former Paralympic star claimed was an act of self-defense as he believed he was shooting at an intruder through the bathroom door.

The athlete killed the 29-year-old law graduate and model by firing four shots through the door in the belief that his girlfriend was lying asleep in his bed, while someone had broken into his villa in Pretoria on Valentine's Day night, 2013.

The sprint star, who has been a double-amputee since infancy and dubbed "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison following a trial that gripped not only South Africa, but also the watching world.

During the trial, Pistorius testified that he had fired several times because he had mistaken his girlfriend for a burglar.

Changing sentences

Initially, Judge Thokozile Masipa found Pistorius not guilty of murder, but of culpable homicide and reckless endangerment with a firearm at a restaurant. That incident occurred in the weeks before Steenkamp's death, where Pistorius, then a 26-year-old, fired a pistol under a table at restaurant in Johannesburg.

In October 2014, he was sentenced to a maximum of five years for culpable homicide with a concurrent three-year suspended sentence for reckless endangerment.

He was released in parole October 2015 after serving one sixth of his sentence. However, the state appealed the conviction, and in December 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the conviction for culpable homicide, finding him guilty of murder instead.

In November 2023, a panel granted him release on parole after recognizing he had completed the minimum detention requirement under South African law.

At the time of the killing, Pistorius was at the peak of his career having won six gold medals over three Paralympic Games.

He will be subject to correctional supervision until his sentence ends in 2029.

What is the Steenkamp family's stance?

Steenkamp's family believes Pistorius intentionally killed his girlfriend after becoming enraged in an argument.

As Pistorius attended his parole hearing at a prison in Pretoria in November last year, the words of Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June, rang out outside the jail gates.

June Steenkamp, Reeva's mother, said in a statement at the time of the parole hearing that the rest of her life threatens to be "an unending black hole of pain and loneliness" after yet another loss, that of her husband and Reeva's father, Barry, who died in September 2023.

June Steenkamp said she still believed Pistorius was lying about the killing, but had managed to forgive him as "I would not be able to survive if I had to cling to my anger."

Reeva's mother said she did not believe Pistorius had been rehabilitated because he still refused to admit to "the dastardly murder of Reeva." She only wanted him to one day come clean, she said.

June Steenkamp's statement was delivered by Rob Matthews, a South African man whose own daughter was murdered in 2004 and who had become a family friend to the Steenkamps, united in the pain of their losses.

