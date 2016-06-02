South Africa: Not-so-jolly Christmas amid omicron outbreak

For most South Africans, Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without the chance to put on new clothes and party through the night.

But the omicron variant of the coronavirus has put a damper on the feeling of anticipation and the frenzy which usually precedes this day.

Smangele Zulu from Soweto said that originally she had exciting plans for the holiday, but they were thwarted by omicron.

"For me it's a black Christmas because we don't have anything. It's just poverty. COVID makes it worse," she said, calling for caution.

"It would be fair for us to stay at home, so that we minimize the number of infections."

Restaurants are deserted in Soweto, Johannesburg, during the latest lockdown

Many ignoring Christmas

Like many others, Nhlanganiso Zikode decided to completely ignore the approaching holiday. In 2020, he had planned to go out with friends and have the celebration of a lifetime. But, at the time, reality struck in the form of stricter restrictions when the delta variant started to spread.

With omicron also spreading like a veld fire this year, Zikode said he will not waste his time planning ahead.

"I will see what to do on the day," he told DW. "You see this pandemic? Hey, it's killing us!"

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria Neighborhood Christmas decorations Adejoke Fasubaa lives in the outskirts of Lagos and has lovingly decorated her balcony for Christmas. Last year, she decorated the whole building but this year the landlord didn't have enough money. She believes "the neighborhood should make its own decoration statement, especially at this time of year."

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria Christmas trees on the equator Normally, Efficiency Igwe just sells stationery in his small shop in Abuja's Wuse Market. But during the run-up to Christmas, artificial Christmas trees and tinsel decorations are on offer as well. "Trade is brisk," he said. "Nigerians are buying just as much as last year. It's as if there is no recession."

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria 'White Christmas' and hot weather Nigeria's department stores stock all the trappings of a yuletide winter landscape starting the last week of November. Fake snow, ornaments and piles of tinsel are strewn around the premises, sparkling in the artificial lighti as 'White Christmas ' blares through the loudspeakers. All this while outside, hot, dry and dusty trade wind are blowing.

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria Christmas shopping during a recession Even though times are hard, Nigerians are not scrimping on Christmas decorations. The price for artificial trees starts around 80 euros ($83). This supermarket sells almost every seasonal accessory - Santa Claus costumes included. Local tailors also report that business is booming as everybody wants new clothes for the holidays.

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria Sweet Christmas Supermarket shelves are well stocked. There's no shortage of marzipan potatoes or of chocolate Santas. With a clientele of expatriates and cosmopolitan Nigerians, shops are now selling more traditionally European Christmas goodies.

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria Santa and the big corporations During the Christmas season, big corporations don't just step up their billboard campaigns, they also distribute free groceries and small gifts. An Indonesian noodle company has been holding Christmas parties for some 100,000 schoolchildren and their teachers since 2005. The festivities are held in six cities complete with noodles, quizzes and essay competitions.

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria Packed churches Nigeria's Muslim and Christian communities are almost the same size and the country is considered one of the most religious in the world. People flock to churches during Christmas time. This church in Akowonjo, a semi-urban community in Lagos State, is always packed on New Year's Eve with worshipers ending the old year and beginning the new on a spiritual note.

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria Abuja: "Center of Unity" Nigeria's capital Abuja has adopted the slogan "Center of Unity." With 800,000 inhabitants with a range of ethnic backgrounds and faiths living peacefully side by side, the theme of unity is an apt choice for the city. Binta Babajo and Diana Ogunmola are of different faiths but do not let religious conflicts enter their lives. "We are neighbors, we celebrate together" they said.

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria Record-breaking carol singers The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival is a huge annual event in Nigeria. In December 2015, it made it into the Guiness Book of World Records when 25,272 carol singers participated in what the organizers describe on their website as a "glittering carnival of song, dance, worship and fun."

A sample of Christmas cheer from Nigeria LEDs and generators Victoria Island is the main business and financial hub in Lagos. David Eshioke takes care of Zenith Bank's Christmas lighting. This means that he has to switch on the generator at regular intervals. "This year, I'm doing this job for the third time. It's worth it," he said. Author: Gwendolin Hilse



Economy is suffering

More than just Christmas celebrations have been affected by omicron. Shaka Zulu makes and sells a variety of products adorned with cow skin on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, Johannesburg. The street is frequented by tourists who come to see the house where South Africa's freedom icon Nelson Mandela once lived.

Zulu told DW that business was starting to get better earlier this year, when omicron suddenly struck a few weeks ago. There are no more tourists now.

"Things are bad. Two, three weeks, four weeks, a month, five weeks without making a sale. Nothing!" he complained. "You can't make a simple sale."

Shaka Zulu makes and sells a variety of products adorned with cow skin on Vilakazi Street in Soweto

Not scared of COVID

Thabiso Mbongo, a football fanatic who plays in the township leagues of Soweto, isn't scared of COVID.

He believes that the coronavirus doesn't exist, and described omicron as a scare tactic by the government which is trying to make people behave themselves over the festive season.

But because most of his friends fear the virus, he has decided to do a low-key Christmas celebration.

"As you can see, we are not using any mask. I will be me. Follow my heart as always. I will be with my family," he said.

Those who are vaccinated seem to be gearing up for a more joyful Christmas than the unvaccinated.

"Personally, I'm not afraid of corona anymore. Maybe it's because the hype has gone down or that a lot of people around me have been vaccinated. I have taken my second dose and I feel that I'm safe from it," said Sithele Mazwi, an administrator at a private company in Johannesburg.

Watch video 02:30 Johannesburg struggles with omicron surge

Relief for the vaccinated

With a mask over her nose and mouth and sanitizer in her hand, Mazwi's daughter, Zamampondo Mkhaliphi, said her Christmas celebrations had already started.

"Now that life is sort of normal, the exciting things that I'm doing are hanging out with my family, travelling, having braais [barbecue parties — Editor's note] and everything. The reason I'm not afraid of the coronavirus anymore is because I had it and I got vaccinated and I'm feeling so much better," she told DW.

According to the World Health Organization, hardly a month after first being described by scientists in South Africa and Botswana, the new omicron variant has now been reported in over 88 countries worldwide. In South Africa, daily infections are averaging at more than 10,000.

Edited by: Cristina Krippahl