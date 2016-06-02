 South Africa: Looters pounce in fallout from Zuma trial | Africa | DW | 14.07.2021

Africa

South Africa: Looters pounce in fallout from Zuma trial

In recent days, South Africa has seen its worst unrest in decades. Initially a reaction to the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, rampant looting has since taken over. Citizens are left to bear the cost.

A man with a rifle standing over a group of people lying face down on the ground

A policeman guards looters who were caught in the act in South Africa

Shocking images of smashed windows, destroyed metal security doors and stores stripped of anything worth stealing have gripped South Africa. Uniformed police officers have stood by as looters made off with boxes of stolen goods, and small store owners were left picking through the wreckage of their businesses. Videos of people showing off looted items have streamed alongside shots of the army patrolling the streets.

Numbers give only an indicator of the damage to South Africa over the last few days. Over 70 dead, more than 1,200 arrested for looting and at least 200 shopping malls across the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces ransacked. Those provinces include the major cities of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Durban.

The full economic cost of the unrest is yet to be counted, but eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda in KwaZulu-Natal told reporters more than 15 billion rand (about $1 billion/€875 million) worth of property and equipment had been damaged, affecting 40,000 businesses. COVID-19 vaccine centers were forced to close in affected areas, and clinics and pharmacies were not spared in the looting either.

People standing on and around a long white truck

Trucks carrying goods became a target for looters in Durban

Zuma jailing the trigger?

Looting started not even 48 hours after former President Jacob Zuma began his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, after failing to appear before the Zondo Commission, a major inquiry into corruption or "state capture."

South Africa has used the term to describe how Zuma's administration allowed cronies and allies to use state resources to enrich themselves. Despite the allegations of corruption and mismanagement, Zuma retains sizable support in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Many have pointed to Zuma's incarceration as the spark for the violence.

Jacob Zuma at a press conference

Zuma has consistently refused to cooperate with the commission investigating his presidency

"The truth is, if they were to release Zuma, I think we would be free. As things stand, we are going to keep protesting. We are not happy but we have to because of the situation and we are hungry. But if they release him today maybe things will get back to normal," Zuma supporter Masandi Nzuza told reporters in a street littered with looted items on Sunday.

But the show of anger after Zuma's imprisonment morphed into looting and violence not seen "since the end of apartheid" in the 1990s, said current President Cyril Ramaphosa.

An armed soldier patrols the scene of looting in Soweto

About 2,500 soldiers have been deployed to quell looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga has characterized the events of the last few days as overwhelming "disenchantment." Factors such as the COVID pandemic lockdowns causing an economic downturn and staggering unemployment among young people have played a part. But for him, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is at the center.

"The ANC has a legitimacy crisis. ANC leaders are very weak and this thing triggered within the ANC. It has lost credibility to an extent where I think it's just incapable of persuading people to stop wrongdoing," Mathekga told DW.

Watch video 04:10

'Walls were closing' in on Jacob Zuma

ANC sending mixed message

Meanwhile, it's ordinary citizens like Thandie Johnson who are left to pick up the pieces. The stock at her party supplies store in Soweto has been trashed, she has overheads and bank loans to pay and wonders how she can carry on.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa is way too slow to act. This is not a time to process, this is the time to act. You cannot say 'we don't condone, we condemn,' and you stop there," she told reporters, in tears.

Watch video 03:12

Christine Mhundwa reports as looting continues

It took Ramaphosa until Monday to address to the rampant looting. Analysts have pointed out that the president has refrained from directly calling out Zuma, opting instead for state and court processes to run their course, which resulted in South Africa's top Constitutional Court sentencing Zuma to jail time.

But this approach is a double-edged sword, according to Mathekga: Zuma's clout within the governing ANC has stopped the government from moving on.

"The ANC party never took a firm position of directly dealing with Zuma. Why? Because it was politically difficult to do that. You could not call out Zuma," he said.

Zuma has denied any wrongdoing, and attacked the judiciary for executing a "politically motivated" case against him. 

"After the crisis started, you hear the ANC wishing him well for his appeal, even though he was in defiance of the court. Zuma is using the state courts to get out of his jail, while his allies are burning down the country. He's having his cake and eating it," Mathekga said.

Watch video 01:29

Dozens dead in riots after Zuma jailed

'Opportunistic acts of criminality'

Authorities have blamed the widespread looting on organized crime. Ramaphosa has lashed out at "opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft." The army would be deployed in to assist police in protect malls and shopping districts, he told the nation.

"No amount of unhappiness or personal circumstances from our people gives the right to anyone to loot, vandalize and do as they please and break the law," said Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mathekga said that blaming the unrest on criminals is "disingenuous" and "sanitizes" the issue. "The ANC has made their own problems a national crisis," he told DW.

Men carrying sticks at a burning barricade along a highway

Protests were initially concentrated around KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma's home province

Small businesses suffering

Regional leaders have warned of potential food and fuel shortages, particularly in the port of Durban in eThekwini, as bulk transport across eastern South Africa has ceased and farmers have had to destroy perishable produce.

There have been signs of de-escalation in the unrest and looting. Communities have begun defending shopping malls against looters, and the influential national taxi council has also vowed to defend shopping districts. 

But for thousands of store managers and employees, it's too late.

"It's heartbreaking to see what you've built up and what's gone. We spend all our lives doing something for the community here, and this is what we get in return — looting. When is it ever going to come to an end?" said Mike de Freitas, a store manager in Vosloorus, near Johannesburg.

In Soweto, a man who gave his name simply as Jerry stood outside the smashed remains of the store in the Diepkloof Mall where he worked. "I feel bad because I lose the job. I've got children. They need maintenance, and this shop was taking most of the people of Diepkloof. They were working here," he said.

  • The remains of a burnt car and a sign block the road

    Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures

    Arrest of Jacob Zuma

    The unrest began in the form of protests against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma last week. He was sentenced to jail for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

  • Stick-wielding protesters march through the streets

    Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures

    Protesters take to the streets

    Zuma's core supporters, including many in KwaZuli-Natal, were moved to protest at the prominent anti-apartheid activist's sentence. They say he is the victim of politically motivated harassment by allies of his successor, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The protests quickly devolved into rioting and, in some cases, looting.

  • Brookside mall burns after being looted

    Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures

    Shops looted and burned

    Protesters set fire to Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu-Natal, after looting it. The bodies of 10 people were found after a stampede at a shopping mall in Soweto, a township in the Gauteng, the other province marred by violence in recent days.

  • Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres

    Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures

    Frustration over inequality and poverty

    Protesters burn tires to block the roads during a protest in Peacevale, west of Durban. Many people are also frustrated by inequality and poverty in South Africa, which have been exacerbated because of severe restrictions imposed to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. The country has recorded over 2 million COVID-19 infections.

  • A member of the military on patrol

    Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures

    Military brought in

    A member of South Africa's military patrols the streets in Soweto. Authorities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have brought in the military to assist local law enforcement agencies in quelling the unrest, but instances of rioting and looting continue to take place.

  • A demonstrator is detained, as protests continue

    Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures

    No end in sight

    A protester is detained by authorities in Katlehong. Even as 2,500 soldiers were sent in to help the overwhelmed police force, they were spread thin. With no end in sight, President Ramaphosa called for calm. He said while the protests may have started with political grievances, "opportunistic" criminal elements had taken over.


