South Africa lays Archbishop Desmond Tutu to rest

South African anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu is being laid to rest on Saturday at a state funeral in Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral, where he will also be burried.

The funeral started with a hymn and a procession of clerics down the aisle burning incense and carrying candles inside the church where, for years, Tutu used the pulpit to fight against the country's white minority regime.

South Africa has been marking a week of mourning following Tutu's death on 26 December.

Tutu died peacefully aged 90 at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town, his trust said. He had been hospitalized several times since 2015 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

"When we were in the dark, he brought light,'' Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the worldwide Anglican church, said in a video message shown at the funeral mass.

"For me to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant,'' Welby said. "South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of towering leaders of the rainbow nation with President

Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu.... Many Nobel winners' lights have grown dimmer over time, but Archbishop Tutu's has grown brighter.''

Tutu requests 'no lavish spending'

Several thousand people on Saturday, some of whom had travelled across the country, filed past the rope-handled casket made of pine, adorned by a bunch of carnations.

Renowned for his modesty, the archbishop requested "no lavish spending" on his funeral and he even "asked that the coffin be the cheapest available," his foundation said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will deliver the eulogy, organized a special category funeral, usually arranged for presidents and very important people.

Ramaphosa is also expected to hand South Africa's multicoloured flag to Tutu's widow, Leah, as a symbol of her husband's description of the post-apartheid country as the "Rainbow Nation."

Tutu's death represents a huge loss for South Africa, where many called him "Tata," meaning father.

In 1985, he became the first Black Anglican bishop of Johannesburg. A year later, he was named the first Black archbishop of Cape Town.

Anti-apartheid hero, human rights advocate

Throughout the 1980s, when South Africa was marked by anti-apartheid violence, Tutu was one of the most prominent Black leaders able to speak out against abuses committed by the white regime.

Tutu also campaigned internationally for human rights, particularly LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.

"I would not worship a God who is homophobic," he said in 2013, launching a campaign for LGBTQ rights in Cape Town. "I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say, 'Sorry, I would much rather go to the other place.'"

