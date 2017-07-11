South Africa: Last apartheid president FW de Klerk has died

Former South African President FW de Klerk died at his Cape Town home at the age of 85, his organization announced on Thursday.

"It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer," the statement said. "Mr De Klerk was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren."

De Klerk shared the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela, with whom he worked to fully dismantle the apartheid regime.



Hours after he died, the foundation released a pre-recorded video message on its website, with de Klerk apologizing for the racist crimes of apartheid and calling for all South Africans to respect for the constitution.

"I without qualification apologize for the pain and hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in South Africa," he said.

"Since the early 80s my views changed completely," de Klerk added. "It was as if I had a conversion and in my heart of hearts realized that apartheid was wrong. I realized we had arrived at a place that was morally unjustifiable."

Dave Steward, the chairman emeritus of the FW de Klerk Foundation, told DW, "Much more than words, what FW de Klerk did was change what was wrong. It is easy to apologize."

Nelson Mandela Foundation offers condolences

The Nelson Mandela Foundation expressed sadness at de Klerk's passing and offered its condolences to his family.

"De Klerk will forever be linked to Nelson Mandela in the annals of South African history. As head of state, he oversaw the release of Madiba from prison on 11 February 1990... Over the years we worked productively with him and the De Klerk Foundation on a number of projects," the foundation said in a statement.

"De Klerk’s legacy is a big one. It is also an uneven one, something South Africans are called to reckon with in this moment," the statement concluded.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been among those paying tribute to the late former statesman. "De Klerk will be remembered for his steely courage and realism in doing what was manifestly right and leaving South Africa a better country," Johnson said in a statement.

Overseeing South Africa's democratic transition

De Klerk oversaw the last tumultuous days of the apartheid regime and was succeeded by Nelson Mandela in 1994 in the country's first democratic elections.

In 1990 de Klerk unbanned the African National Congress (ANC), which had been designated as a terrorist group by the apartheid government. He and Mandela shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

FW De Klerk was president during the violent years leading up to the first democratic elections in South Africa in 1994 when the African National Congress (ANC) won

"He dedicated his presidency to abolishing apartheid," Steward, who was de Klerk's chief spokesman and later chief of staff during the transition period in the early 90s, said. "He moved from white minority control at the beginning of his presidency through very difficult negotiations to the induction of a new interim constitution that would recognize the dignity and rights of all South Africans."

De Klerk received fierce criticism by conservatives and the right wing who labeled him a traitor for essentially handing over power to the ANC.

He would also be criticized for the actions of security forces and the violence they used to suppress political opponents in the chaotic years leading up to the country's transition to democracy.

