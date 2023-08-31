  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
CatastropheSouth Africa

South Africa: Johannesburg building fire kills dozens

August 31, 2023

Some 63 bodies have been recovered from a multi-story building fire in South Africa's biggest city, as per a spokesperson. The death toll is rising rapidly.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VmLV
Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg
Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windowsImage: Shiraaz Mohamed/REUTERS

An overnight fire in a multi-story building in Johannesburg has left dozens of people dead, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi confirmed on Thursday. 

On the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, Mulaudzi reported that 63 bodies had been recovered while 43 others were injured.

At least one child was among the dead, Mulaudzi said. Search and rescue operations are still taking place and the death toll could rise further.

What do we know about the fire in Johannesburg?

Initially, 10 people were confirmed dead in the early hours of the morning. However, the number of fatalities increased rapidly as further bodies were recovered.

Multiple patients were being treated on the scene and transported to various healthcare facilities, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.

Firefighters in breathing equipment work at the scene of the blaze
Firefighters who were called to the scene put out the flames and search and recovery operations were ongoingImage: Shiraaz Mohamed/REUTERS

Details from the scene

Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the cordoned off red and white building with burned-out windows.

While the fire had been largely extinguished, smoke still seeped out of the windows of the building. Strings of sheets hung out of some of the windows, authorities said.

They were not sure if people had used those sheets to try and escape the fire or to save their possesions. 

Witnesses present at the scene said as many as 200 people might have been living in the building in a deprived area of South Africa's largest city.

The building was an "informal settlement" where homeless people took shelter without any lease agreements, according to Mulaudzi.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

mk/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg

South Africa: Johannesburg building fire kills dozens

CatastropheAugust 31, 2023
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of men wearning military uniforms stand solemnly in a row as a spokesperson speaks into a microphone

Why ex-French colonies in Africa seem beset by coups

Why ex-French colonies in Africa seem beset by coups

PoliticsAugust 30, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A protester in Manipur yells and gestures

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

India: Manipur violence deepens distrust between communities

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Hubert Aiwanger speaks at a campaign event in the southern German state of Bavaria

Germany: Aiwanger accused of making 'repulsive' Jewish jokes

Germany: Aiwanger accused of making 'repulsive' Jewish jokes

PoliticsAugust 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the Kremlin in Moscow

How stable is Russia after the Wagner rebellion?

How stable is Russia after the Wagner rebellion?

PoliticsAugust 31, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Juxtaposed photos of Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, each sitting at a desk and listening intently to a landline telephone.

Ukraine war: 'Hotline' between the US and Russia?

Ukraine war: 'Hotline' between the US and Russia?

HistoryAugust 30, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage