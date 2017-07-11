South Africa: Jacob Zuma's graft trial to resume despite unrest

The trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma is set to continue on Monday.

Zuma, who was jailed in July, faces 16 charges — including fraud, graft and racketeering — related to his time as the country's deputy president. The case focuses on a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms.

He is also accused of pocketing four million rand (€234,000, $277,000) in bribes from one of the firms, French defense giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

Zuma's trial started in May following numerous postponements and delays by his legal team to have the charges dropped.

The 79-year-old Zuma appeared in person for the opening and said he was innocent. Thales also denied any wrongdoing, and the next hearing was set for July 19.

Zuma's arrest prompts deadly riots

The former president was found guilty on June 29 of contempt of court after refusing to appear before graft investigators. He was ordered to serve 15 months in jail and jailed a week later.

However, things took a deadly turn in the country after his incarceration.

Protests sparked in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal and snowballed into a week of looting and arson that spread to the country's economic hub, Johannesburg. So far over 200 people have died.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said security agencies had identified a number of people suspected of instigating the violence. Ramaphosa believes the unrest was planned.

"Using the pretext of a political grievance, those behind these acts have sought to provoke a popular insurrection," Ramaphosa said.

Analysts warn that Monday's hearing could reignite tensions that had eased late last week.

Monday's hearing will focus on Zuma attorneys' push to recuse chief prosecutor Billy Downer for allegedly leaking information to the media.

The prosecutors "will argue vigorously for the application to be dismissed," National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga told the AFP news agency.

Mhaga said the trial will be heard virtually to "avoid disruption."

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Arrest of Jacob Zuma The unrest began in the form of protests against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma last week. He was sentenced to jail for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Protesters take to the streets Zuma's core supporters, including many in KwaZuli-Natal, were moved to protest at the prominent anti-apartheid activist's sentence. They say he is the victim of politically motivated harassment by allies of his successor, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The protests quickly devolved into rioting and, in some cases, looting.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Shops looted and burned Protesters set fire to Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu-Natal, after looting it. The bodies of 10 people were found after a stampede at a shopping mall in Soweto, a township in the Gauteng, the other province marred by violence in recent days.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Frustration over inequality and poverty Protesters burn tires to block the roads during a protest in Peacevale, west of Durban. Many people are also frustrated by inequality and poverty in South Africa, which have been exacerbated because of severe restrictions imposed to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. The country has recorded over 2 million COVID-19 infections.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures Military brought in A member of South Africa's military patrols the streets in Soweto. Authorities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have brought in the military to assist local law enforcement agencies in quelling the unrest, but instances of rioting and looting continue to take place.

Deadly unrest in South Africa — in pictures No end in sight A protester is detained by authorities in Katlehong. Even as 2,500 soldiers were sent in to help the overwhelmed police force, they were spread thin. With no end in sight, President Ramaphosa called for calm. He said while the protests may have started with political grievances, "opportunistic" criminal elements had taken over.



Pope appeals for peace in South Africa

Pope Francis on Sunday spoke against the violence which took place in South Africa.

During his address, the Pope said South Africans have already been suffering economic and health difficulties caused by the pandemic. He made an appeal for peace so that aid can reach those in need.

"May the desire that has guided the people of South Africa to be reborn in harmony among all its children not be forgotten,'' Francis said.

on/dj (AFP, AP)