South Africa: Jacob Zuma seeks appeal over prison return

Former South African president Jacob Zuma will on Tuesday seek leave to appeal last week's court decision which set aside his medical parole.

Last week the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that a prior decision to medical grounds was "unlawful."

Zuma's legal team are appealing last week's ruling along with the country's department of correctional services.

"Judge Matojane has indicated his intention to hear the application for leave to appeal on Tuesday 21 December," Zuma's charitable foundation said on Twitter.

Why is Jacob Zuma in jail?

Zuma was found guilty of contempt in June after refusing to obey a court order to appear before a commission probing corruption and fraud. The Zondo commission, named after the judge who heads it, is investigating "state capture" during Zuma's tenure.

His initial imprisonment sparked a series of violent protests and looting in which more than 350 people died. The country's leadership deployed 25,000 troops to help calm the situation.

Zuma also faces 16 fraud, graft and racketeering charges which relate to a 1999 purchase of arms from five European firms.

He was the deputy president at the time and is accused of pocketing bribes from French defense giant Thales.

The legal process has been delayed several times as his lawyers argued he was too sick to attend court.

Zuma has repeatedly claimed the justice system was hounding him for political motives.

