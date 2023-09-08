  1. Skip to content
South Africa: Is Julius Malema inciting white genocide?

Eunice Wanjiru
2 hours ago

Julius Malema, leader of South Africa's left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, has faced criticism after singing a controversial chant that native South Africans sang during the fight against apartheid. But did he call for white genocide?

