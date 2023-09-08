South Africa: Is Julius Malema inciting white genocide?

PoliticsAfricaSouth Africa: Is Julius Malema inciting white genocide?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsAfricaEunice Wanjiru2 hours ago2 hours agoJulius Malema, leader of South Africa's left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, has faced criticism after singing a controversial chant that native South Africans sang during the fight against apartheid. But did he call for white genocide? https://p.dw.com/p/4V0d7Advertisement