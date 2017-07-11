South Africa: Fire burns in Parliament district of Cape Town

A fire broke out at the South African parliament building in Cape Town.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was at the Parliament building and added that firefighters are currently at the scene.

Large flames and a column of smoke could be seen at the location. A statement by JP Smith, City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security said 36 firefighters were at the scene, trying to bring it under control.

Several roads around the parliament building had been closed as authorities tried to bring the situation under control.

Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille told reporters the Old Assembly building had caught fire. She added that the situation was mostly under control, and an extractor was pulling the smoke out of the National Assembly.

The cause of the fire was still unknown, and no casualties have been reported yet. De Lille said CCTV footage was being searched to determine the cause of the fire.

The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town consists of three main sections. The oldest was constructed in 1884, and the newer sections were added in the 1920s and 1980s.

