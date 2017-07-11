South Africa: Fire burns in Parliament district of Cape Town

A fire broke out at the South African parliament building in Cape Town on Sunday.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was at the Parliament building and added that firefighters are currently at the scene.

Large flames and a column of smoke could be seen coming from the area of the South African Parliament buildings. A statement by JP Smith, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, said 36 firefighters were at the scene.

The fire was on the third story of the building, and reports indicated that it started in the office space and spread towards a gym, Smith added.

No casualties have been reported, and it was not immediately clear if anyone was in the building when the fire started.

Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille told reporters the Old Assembly building had caught fire. She added that the situation was mostly under control and that while an extractor was pulling the smoke out of the National Assembly, the building was not on fire.

Officials are examining CCTV footage to try to determine the cause of the fire

The cause of the blaze is still unknown. De Lille said officials were reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the fire.

The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town consist of three main sections. The oldest was constructed in 1884, and the newer sections were added in the 1920s and 1980s.

