South Africa: Fire burns in Parliament district of Cape Town

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Parliament precinct in Cape Town.
A fire broke out at the South African parliament building in Cape Town.
Cape Town Fire and Rescue confirmed the fire was at the Parliament building and added that firefighters are currently at the scene.
Large flames and a column of smoke could be seen at the location. Firefighters were also present, said AFP news agency.
Local media reported that the cause of the fire was still unknown.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.