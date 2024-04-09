South Africa ex-president Zuma cleared to contest elections

The ban on the former president's candidacy for the newly formed MK party has been lifted despite a criminal conviction.

A South African court on Tuesday overruled electoral authorities' decision to bar former President Jacob Zuma from running in the country's general elections in May.

"The decision of the Electoral Commission... is set aside," the Electoral Court wrote in its ruling seen by AFP news agency.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) decided last month to bar Zuma from running for a seat in Parliament on behalf of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK).

The IEC disqualified Zuma over his 2021 conviction and jailing for contempt of court.

However, the Electoral Court overturned the decision.

More to come...

