  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineClimate change solutions
PoliticsSouth Africa

South Africa ex-president Zuma cleared to contest elections

April 9, 2024

The ban on the former president's candidacy for the newly formed MK party has been lifted despite a criminal conviction.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eaLl
Former South African President Jacob Zuma at an earlier court appearance
The 81-year-old Zuma still wields political cloutImage: Kim Ludbrook/Pool/AP/picture alliance

A South African court on Tuesday overruled electoral authorities' decision to bar former President Jacob Zuma from running in the country's general elections in May.

"The decision of the Electoral Commission... is set aside," the Electoral Court wrote in its ruling seen by AFP news agency. 

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) decided last month to bar Zuma from running for a seat in Parliament on behalf of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK).

The IEC disqualified Zuma over his 2021 conviction and jailing for contempt of court.

However, the Electoral Court overturned the decision. 

More to come... 

lo/wmr (AFP, AP)