South Africa denies supporting Russia's war

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the country's non-aligned position did not favor Russia over other states and reiterated its call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

South Africa deepened its military ties with Russia at the beginning of this year and offered to mediate in the Ukraine war.

However, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) claims that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa "lied" to his nation — and the world — over its involvement in the conflict.

"More worryingly, it signals that under the ANC, South Africa has regressed into a nation that has abandoned the principles of freedom, fairness, and equality," the DA's leader, John Steenhuisen, said in a statement .

Impartiality

South Africa — which has abstained from voting on UN resolutions on Russia's war in Ukraine — says it is impartial, but Western countries consider it to be one of Moscow's closest allies on the African continent.

"We do not accept that our non-aligned position favors Russia above other countries. Nor do we accept that it should imperil our relations with other countries," Ramaphosa said.

"South Africa has not been, and will not be, drawn into a contest between global powers."

Ramaphosa added that his country would continue to honor international agreements and treaties to which it is a signatory, and its approach to US allegations of arms shipment would abide by them, he added.

His comments in a weekly presidential newsletter follow US allegations that weapons were loaded onto the Russian ship Lady R from a naval base in Cape Town late last year, which sparked a diplomatic row.

What did the US envoy allege?

At a press conference, the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, alleged that South Africa had loaded ammunition onto a sanctioned Russian vessel at one of its naval bases late in December 2022.

According to Brigety, the ship docked at the Simon's Town Naval Base near Cape Town, then transported the arms to Russia.

"We are confident that weapons were loaded into that vessel, and I would bet my life on the accuracy of that assertion," Brigety said.

However, Brigety has since apologized after he was summoned on Friday to meet South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Pandor ... and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks," Brigety said in a tweet that did not confirm whether he had apologized.

How did South African officials react?

South African officials swiftly rejected claims made by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety.

The foreign ministry says the US ambassador has "apologized unreservedly" for the remarks, and Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor also discussed the issue with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Several ministers — including the one responsible for arms control, a foreign ministry spokesman and the communications minister — have said South Africa had not approved any arms shipment to Russia in December.

South Africa's Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, said his country resolved a row with the US over allegations that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia, and it's unlikely to face any repercussions, according to South African media outlet NEWS24.

Ramaphosa's 'disappointment'

The Americans first raised their concerns about the matter two months ago, Godongwana said in an interview in Cape Town on Sunday.

As a result, Ramaphosa asked his security adviser and an independent judge to investigate and dispatched a delegation to the US to ease tensions, he said.

"A number of actions were taken in order to ensure that our relationship with the US remains and that relationship should be normal and cordial," the minister said, adding that "the Americans are not likely to respond with any anger."

The president's office has said no concrete evidence has been provided to support the claims made by the ambassador but that an inquiry led by a retired judge would look into them.

Ramaphosa expressed "disappointment" with Brigety's "undiplomatic" handling of the matter. The presidency said the remarks had undermined "the spirit of cooperation and partnership that characterized the recent engagements between the US government and South Africa.

Opposition and experts speak out

Steenhuisen said in his statement that Brigety's declaration that war materials and ammunition were loaded onto sanctioned Russian ship is a chilling and deeply troubling confirmation that Ramaphosa and his government are actively involved in the Russia's war on Ukraine.

"This development proves not only that South Africa is not non-aligned in Russia's war on Ukraine but that President Ramaphosa and his government have already lied to South Africa and the world about our country's involvement in this devastating conflict," Steenhuisen said.

"With our economy on its knees and rampant unemployment, the ANC is now forsaking South Africa's last chance at economic renewal based solely on greed and personal interest."

Political economist Patrick Bond told DW that South Africa cannot afford to irritate the US at a time when the country's economy is at its lowest.

'Historical relationships'

"The main one is exclusion from the Africa Growth and Opportunity Acts, which mainly involve minerals, metals, petrochemicals, and some of our intensive industries. That has implications for foreign currency exchange and for some jobs.

International Relations expert Malte Brosig says equally the African National Congress (ANC) administration feels history will judge it harshly if it disses Russia.

"The historical relationships during the apartheid and the support of the Soviet Union to the ANC and so there is a bit of history there," Brosig told DW.

However, Steenhuisen further said the ANC had "sacrificed everything we fought to achieve in 1994 for the whims of President Vladimir Putin."

"The ANC is siding with Russia for one reason: the Russian Federation is funding the ANC, thus infiltrating and destabilizing South African democracy," Steenhuisen concluded.

Thuso Khumalo in Johannesburg and Reuters contributed to this report

Edited by: Keith Walker