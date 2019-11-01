 South Africa beat England to lift Rugby World Cup | News | DW | 02.11.2019

News

South Africa beat England to lift Rugby World Cup

South Africa put in a powerful performance to clinch a 32-12 victory over England at the Rugby World Cup final in Japan. It's the third time that the Springboks have lifted the trophy.

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi runs in to score their first try (Reuters/K. Ota)

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi runs in to score the Springboks' first try

The sides finished the first half with the scoreline at 12-6 in South Africa's favor, with the Springboks scoring four first-half penalties in a brutal half characterized by England mistakes.

England answered by successfully scoring two penalty kicks of their own.

The errors continued into the second half with South Africa's flyhalf Handre Pollard and England captain Own Farrell exchanging penalty kicks.

Read more: Siya Kolisi: South Africa's unlikely captain and inspirational leader

The match only saw its first try deep into the game, as Makazole Mapimpi became the first Springbok to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final, making the score 25-12.

The South Africans only rubbed salt into the English wounds in the 73rd minute when Cheslin Kolbe landed a try that was converted by Pollard to stretch the lead to 32-12.   

South Africa won on both previous occasions it reached the final, beating New Zealand in 1995 and England in 2007.

