South Africa beat England to lift Rugby World Cup

The sides finished the first half with the scoreline at 12-6 in South Africa's favor, with the Springboks scoring four first-half penalties in a brutal half characterized by England mistakes.

England answered by successfully scoring two penalty kicks of their own.

The errors continued into the second half with South Africa's flyhalf Handre Pollard and England captain Own Farrell exchanging penalty kicks.

The match only saw its first try deep into the game, as Makazole Mapimpi became the first Springbok to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final, making the score 25-12.

The South Africans only rubbed salt into the English wounds in the 73rd minute when Cheslin Kolbe landed a try that was converted by Pollard to stretch the lead to 32-12.

South Africa won on both previous occasions it reached the final, beating New Zealand in 1995 and England in 2007.

