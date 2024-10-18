South Africa asks Taiwan to move embassy out of capital

South Africa asked Taiwan to move its liaison office out of the administrative capital, Pretoria, in order to emphasize the countries' "non-diplomatic" ties. China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory.

South Africa has asked Taiwan to move its unofficial embassy out of its administrative capital, Pretoria, the South African Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

China claims the self-governing island of Taiwan as part of its own territory. Taiwan's government is only officially recognized by a dozen countries, while many states maintain informal diplomatic ties with the island.

What did the South African Foreign Ministry say about the move?

The South African Foreign Ministry said it had given Taiwan a "reasonable" timeframe of six months to relocate its unofficial embassy, which is known as the "Taipei Liaison Office."

The ministry said that the mission will be renamed as Taipei's Trade Office and will be moved to Johannesburg, which is South Africa's commercial capital.

"Relocating what will be rebranded as Trade Offices both in Taipei and in Johannesburg... will be a true reflection of the non-political and non-diplomatic nature of the relationship between the Republic of South Africa and Taiwan," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the decision was communicated to Beijing last month.

South Africa severed formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1997 but maintains informal ties.

China is South Africa's largest trade partner. Both states are members of the BRICS bloc of developing economies which is set to hold its annual summit next week in the Russian city of Kazan.

How did Taipei and Beijing react to the change?

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said that it will reflect on a response that would help "safeguard" the self-governing island's sovereignty.

"If the South African government still insists on submitting to China and changing the status quo... the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will... study and formulate all possible responses in order to safeguard the sovereignty and dignity of our country," Taipei's ministry said.

Meanwhile, Beijing welcomed the move.

"We appreciate South Africa's correct decision to relocate the Taipei Liaison Office in South Africa out of Pretoria, the administrative capital," said China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei. On Tuesday, Taiwan said it detected 153 Chiense military planes as Beijing conducted military drills around the island.

