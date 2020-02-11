South Africa: Anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg has died at the age of 87, his foundation said on Thursday.

A Jewish member of the Communist Party, Goldberg was the only white person to be sentenced to life imprisonment for resisting whitle rule in South Africa in the 1964 Rivonia trials alongside Nelson Mandela.

He died late on Wednesday after having battled lung cancer for over two years.

The fact that he lived on for so long was "a sign of his determination and courage," Debbie Budlender, manager of the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust, told dpa.

A life of activism

Goldberg, a trained civil engineer, became involved in the armed struggle by the African National Congress against the apartheid regime in 1961, when he was recruited into Umnkonto we Sizwe, the secret armed wing of the African National Congress. There his engineering skills were useful in devising weapons and explosive materials.

Goldberg recalls his recruitment in a DW interview conducted in January 2020 at his home in Cape Town.

"Nelson Mandela said he's setting up an illegal army. [He said], Denis, you've got the technical training. You know how to build bridges. Can you blow them up. Will you join? And I said, yes of course."

Goldberg was found guilty on charges of treason and sabotage at the Rivonia trials.

He spent 22 years in jail in Pretoria.

"There are times when I wake up in the middle of the night wondering where I am, Goldberg told DW. "Am I in prison, or am I thinking about prison? Why am I anxious? You know, 22 years are a big chunk of a life. But it was worth it."

When he was released in 1985, aged 52, he followed his wife Esme into exile in London. He represented the ANC at the United Nations in New York and in 2002, after Esme's death, he returned to South Africa.

Denis Goldberg talks to the media at Liliesleaf Farm; the apartheid-era hideout for Nelson Mandela and freedom fighters in Johannesburg

Throughout his life, Denis Goldberg has remained true to his ideals. In 2009 he was awarded the Albert Luthuli medal for his fight against apartheid and in 2011 the German Federal Cross of Merit first class for his contribution to international understanding.

In the recent DW interview, he warned that South Africa — and the world — must not forget their past and let racism flourish.

"We do have to say, we will take responsibility for putting an end to it as far as we can. And I see day by day, people around the world saying enough of this nonsense, let's move on.

Let's do things together and I like that."

