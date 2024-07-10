South Africa: 12 schoolchildren and driver killed in crash

Local education officials said 12 children from two schools in Gauteng province were killed. The incident took place as the children were being driven to school.

At least 12 schoolchildren and the driver of their mini-bus were killed in a road crash in South Africa's Gauteng province as they were going to school, local officials said on Wednesday. Seven other children were brought to a hospital for treatment.

The children came from two schools in Carletonville, situated around 78 kilometers (48 miles) west of Johannesburg, Gauteng Minister for Education, Matome Chiloane said in a statement.

"I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community," said Chiloane.

The Gauteng Education Department said the vehicle carrying the children was allegedly struck from behind by a light pickup truck, causing the vehicle to overturn, where it then caught fire.

More to follow…