 Source of vast oil spill covering Brazil′s northeast coast unknown | News | DW | 27.09.2019

News

Source of vast oil spill covering Brazil's northeast coast unknown

Nearly one hundred oil spills have been detected along Brazil's northeast coast since early September. Brazil's environment agency said an analysis of the crude showed it was not produced by the country.

Brasilien Ölverschmutzung Meeresschildkröte (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Instituto Verdeluz)

Brazil's main environmental agency said Thursday the source of a sprawling oil spill along the northeast coast remains unknown, but that the crude oil was not produced in the country.

The spill stretches over 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) of Brazil's northeast coast, affecting 46 cities and around one hundreds of country's nicest beaches since being first detected on September 2.

Read more: Oil spill disasters at high sea: What can we do to prevent environmental damage?

Brazilian television has shown slicks at sea and oil puddles along shores, as well as turtles covered in black tar. Other marine life has also been found dead.  

The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, Ibama, said state oil company Petrobras analyzed the spill and determined it came from a single source.

However, it said, a molecular analysis of the crude showed that it was not produced in Brazil, the world's 9th largest crude producer at 3.43 million barrels a day. 

So far, 105 crude oil spills have been detected.

The environmental institute said it would continue to investigate the source of the spill.

The states impacted are Maranhao, Piaui, Ceara, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraiba, Pernambuco, Alagoas and Sergipe.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely critized for rolling back environmental regulations and monitoring since taking office in January. 

Massive forest fires this summer have destroyed large swaths of the Amazon, drawing international condemnation of Brazil's management of the environment. 

cw/rc (AP, Reuters)

