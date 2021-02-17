Sotheby's to auction Christo and Jeanne-Claude's art collection

The art world will be turning curious eyes towards Paris. It's not often that the personal collection of a pair of deceased artists gets sold off to the highest bidder. The duo of tireless packaging artists have collected these works over the course of their colorful lives.

Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, Christo followed her in May of 2020. According to the will, the works are to be auctioned for the benefit of the family — 400 lots in total, supplemented by some Christo works from the estate.

What is special about the Paris auction, however, is the personal connections that this art collection reveals: The common threads in the collections of Christo (1935-2020), who came from Bulgaria, and his wife Jeanne-Claude (1935-2009), from French Morocco, are the artists' contacts and friendships, first in Paris and later in New York, from where they organized their famous wrapping projects around the world.

Many works have personal dedications.

The majority of the works to be auctioned come from their early years together — the late 1950s and early 1960s — when Christo and Jeanne-Claude belonged to the Parisian avant-garde.

This also included Yves Klein, the co-founder of the Nouveau Réalisme (new realism) art movement. Christo became friends with the inventor of the famous International Klein Blue (IKB). Both exchanged works: for one of his "packages" Christo received the small, completely blue canvas "Blue Monochrome (IKB 19)" from 1958. Sotheby's estimates it's worth at least €200,000 ($241,000).

Quite a number of works in the auction tell of such friendships. Lucio Fontana's painting "Concetto Spaziale, Attesa" (1963), for example, which is valued at €300,000 to €500,000, is dedicated to Jeanne-Claude on the reverse. It once hung on a wall of the Chelsea Hotel on 23rd Street, where Jeanne-Claude and Christo initially stayed after moving to the USA.

Below the picture was the only piece of furniture that the artist couple had taken with them from Europe — the modern "Hoge Stoel" by Gerrit Rietveld, one of Christo's lifelong favorites. The estimated price is now €80,000 to €120,000.

Christo exchanged an early work for Claes Oldenburg's 'Bacon and Egg, Ice Cream and Beef Steak'

Legendary Chelsea Hotel

The artists Daniel Spoerri and Claes Oldenburg also lived in the Chelsea Hotel at that time. Oldenburg offered that Christo and Jeanne-Claude take over his studio in an old factory building, where they lived from 1964.

Here Christo tinkered his "Store Front" works, made from found objects from demolished houses. In exchange for an early "Store Front" work, Oldenburg gave Christo the sculpture duo "Bacon and Egg, Ice Cream and Beef Steak." It bears the dedication "to Christo from Claes". At the auction, it could bring in €40,000 to €60,000. Like many of the works here, it breathes a touch of art history.

Christo and his large-scale artworks Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe (2020) The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" was announced as the last large-scale project completed by Christo during his lifetime. The Parisian landmark at the end of the Champs Elysees was to be covered in September 2020 with a silvery-blue recyclable fabric, tied by a red rope. Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude had developed the concept for this installation back in 1962.

Christo and his large-scale artworks Christo and Jeanne-Claude (1997) Christo Vladimirov Javacheff was born in Bulgaria on June 13, 1935. After studying art in Sofia, he fled to the West. In Paris he met his future wife, Jeanne-Claude, with whom he initiated spectacular art projects in the late 1960s. Christo took care of the art, Jeanne-Claude the organization.

Christo and his large-scale artworks Packaging air (1968) Christo developed his first elaborate installations in the 1960s, wrapping everyday objects such as chairs, magazines and oil drums. Later he created "Air Packages" such as this 5,600-cubic-meter installation at the Documenta 4 art fair in Kassel in 1968, which earned him worldwide recognition.

Christo and his large-scale artworks Valley Curtain (1972) In the 1970s, projects by Christo and Jeanne-Claude grew more elaborate and colorful. To preserve their artistic freedom, the couple financed the installations by selling drawings, photographs and models of their works. In this spectacular creation from 1972, a 400 meter (1,310 ft.)-long cloth was stretched across Rifle Gap, a valley in Colorado.

Christo and his large-scale artworks A different look at things (1985) Christo and Jeanne-Claude never concealed objects and buildings to the point that they could no longer be recognized. The packaging was meant to stimulate the viewer's imagination. In 1985, they wrapped the Pont Neuf in Paris. Depending on the weather, the fabric would glitter differently — allowing the bridge to literally appear in a different light.

Christo and his large-scale artworks Art of superlatives In the 1990s, the art interventions of Christo and Jeanne-Claude became increasingly gigantic and risky. A worker died during the installation of one of the 3,000 umbrellas set up in both Japan and California for the project "The Umbrellas." Afterwards, Christo hired only professional climbers and engineers. He also commissioned German companies to manufacture the huge fabrics for his art.

Christo and his large-scale artworks The 'Wrapped Reichstag': a happening (1995) The journey from the initial idea to the completion of an artwork can be lengthy. It took Christo and Jeanne-Claude 23 years to bring about their project "Wrapped Reichstag." The spectacular show finally took place in June 1995 when they wrapped the seat of the German parliament with 100,000 square meters (1,076,000 square feet) of silver fabric. Within 16 days, 5 million visitors came to see it.

Christo and his large-scale artworks Barrels in the Wall (1999) Christo started working with oil drums back in the 1960s. In 1962 he blocked a Parisian street with stacked barrels. The barricade, titled "Iron Curtain," was created in protest of the construction of the Berlin Wall. He referred to the division again in his 1999 installation "The Wall," a 26-meter-high wall made of 13,000 oil barrels set up in the Gasometer, an industrial space in Oberhausen.

Christo and his large-scale artworks Land Art project 'The Gates' (2005) Christo and Jeanne-Claude not only covered objects and structures but also designed landscapes and parks, such as here in 2005 with "The Gates" in New York's Central Park. Christo and Jeanne-Claude planned the gates with the blowing fabrics in 1980, but the approval of the project took even longer than the "Wrapped Reichstag." Environmental concerns were the main issue.

Christo and his large-scale artworks A walkable air package (2013) Christo's wife Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and it took a few years for the artist to return to his projects. "Big Air Package" from 2013 was the first project he designed alone. The 90-meter-high, air-filled textile package was set up in the Oberhausen Gasometer. Visitors could walk inside the huge sculpture — a fascinating spatial experience.

Christo and his large-scale artworks Walking on water: 'Floating Piers' (2016) With "Floating Piers," Christo fulfilled a longtime dream: to walk on water. Over 1.2 million visitors came to walk the three-kilometer stretch of pontoons on Lake Iseo in Italy. Like all of his projects, Christo financed the roughly €13 million ($14 million) work by selling sketches and photos, allowing him to remain free and independent of sponsors.

Christo and his large-scale artworks 'The Mastaba' in London (2018) Like the air packages, variations on the idea of the mastaba regularly appeared in Christo's works. The pyramid, modeled after an Ancient Egyptian tomb, was a temporary installation in London's Hyde Park in 2018. The 7,506 oil barrels stacked on a floating platform were Christo's first major outdoor project in the UK.

Christo and his large-scale artworks A monument to the artist couple The Mastaba in London was a foretaste of the great mastaba that Christo and Jeanne-Claude had planned for Abu Dhabi. The gigantic pyramid of 410,000 oil barrels was to be the artist couple's first major permanent project. They often visited their desired location in the desert of the United Arab Emirates. "The Mastaba," featured on Christo's homepage, remained a dream. Author: Gaby Reucher



Adapted from German by Carl Holm