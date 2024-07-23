Sonya Massey: Video shows US police shooting of Black woman

An unarmed Black woman in Illinois was shot and killed by police over a pot of boiling water, bodycam footage shows.

Police officers in the US state of Illinois shot and killed an unarmed Black woman in her home after she called for help from a possible intruder, according to body camera footage released on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump called the shooting, in which one officer has been charged with murder, "senseless." He also added that the family has alleged that police initially tried to downplay their responsibility.

"Equal justice is paramount," Crump said, adding that state authorities had promised a "fair and transparent investigation."

In the US, the killing has captured national attention.

President Joe Biden called Massey "a beloved mother, friend, daughter and young Black woman," adding that she "should be alive today."

What does the footage show?

According to the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Massey called 911 to report a possible intruder in her home in Springfield, 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, and police arrived just after midnight on July 6.

In the video footage, Massey is seen talking to two police officers in her home as they ask for her ID and she looks through her purse.

Massey (left) talks to Sean G. outside her home Image: Uncredited/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

The sheriff's deputies then ask her to check on a pot of boiling water on her stove, saying "we don't need a fire while we're here."

When one of the deputies steps back, Massey asks why, and he responds laughingly: "Away from your hot steaming water."

Holding the pot, Massey calmly says, "Oh, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus." And officer respond "You better f*****g not. I swear to God I'll f*****g shoot you at your f*****g face," drawing his weapon.

Apologizing, Massey crouches behind a counter as the deputies yell, "Drop the f*****g pot!"

They then rounded the corner of the counter and opened fire. According to the footage, one officer, Sean G., shot Massey three times, with one fatal blow to the head.

Afterward, one of the officers said they were afraid of "taking f*****g boiling water to the f*****g head."

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean G. (left) points his gun at Sonya Massey, before shooting and killing her inside her home Image: Uncredited/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

What happened to the police officer?

Officer Sean G., who is white, has been fired and charged with murder, with Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell issuing a statement condemning his "unjustifiable and reckless decision."

A grand jury in Illinois indicted Grayson last week. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

If convicted, Grayson faces prison sentences of 45 years to life for murder, six to 30 years for battery and two to five years for misconduct.

Massey's death is the latest in a long line of police killings of Black people in the US in recent years.

Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which urges us to refrain from revealing the full names of alleged criminals before their conviction.