Sona Macor Otajovicova was born in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, where she gained a degree in Media and Communications. She continued her academic journey in London, where she got a Master of Arts degree in Creative Writing. She started out as a journalist in 2018, working for several Slovak internet platforms. In 2020, she became a broadcast journalist for Radio Slovakia, where she now also works as a presenter in the breaking news department. She has been working with Deutsche Welle since 2022.