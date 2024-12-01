  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
A red-haired woman (Sona Macor Otajovicova) stands beside a large shrub and smiles into the camera
DW's Bratislava-based Slovakia correspondent Sona Macor OtajovicovaImage: Privat

Sona Macor Otajovicova

Bratislava-based Slovakia correspondent with special focus on politics, the environment and civil rights

Where does Slovakia belong on the geopolitical map? How does it deal with issues such as the war in Ukraine, immigration and foreign policy? Sona tries to find answers to all of these questions in her work.

Sona Macor Otajovicova was born in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, where she gained a degree in Media and Communications. She continued her academic journey in London, where she got a Master of Arts degree in Creative Writing. She started out as a journalist in 2018, working for several Slovak internet platforms. In 2020, she became a broadcast journalist for Radio Slovakia, where she now also works as a presenter in the breaking news department. She has been working with Deutsche Welle since 2022.

Skip next section Featured stories by Sona Macor Otajovicova

Featured stories by Sona Macor Otajovicova

Rainbow and transgender flags on sale at the Rainbow Pride Bratislava Parade, Bratislava, Slovakia, July 22, 2023

Slovakia: Surgery once again a condition for gender change

The revocation of guidelines on gender transition in Slovakia has caused dismay and concern in the LGBTQ+ community.
DiversityJanuary 12, 2024
Election posters for the OLANO and Smer-SD parties in Slovakia, August 2023

Slovakia: Scandal overshadows pivotal election

A scandal has engulfed Slovakia's police and intelligence community just weeks before a key parliamentary election.
PoliticsSeptember 6, 2023
Austrian policemen check passports at the Slovakian border to Austria in Kittsee, Austria

Illegal migration puts Slovakia into Schengen isolation

Relations between Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been strained by the reintroduction of border checks.
PoliticsNovember 18, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Sona Macor Otajovicova

Stories by Sona Macor Otajovicova

The Danube River in flood. In the background are a bridge, dark clouds and, on a hill, Bratislava Castle, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 2024

Slovakia's capital hit by biggest floods in 30 years

Slovakia's capital hit by biggest floods in 30 years

Slovakia is facing its biggest flood in decades. Some parts of the capital were cut off from the rest of the city.
CatastropheSeptember 18, 2024
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova (centre, in a pale blue coat) poses for a 'family photo' with the members of Robert Fico's (left of the president) new government, Presidential Palace, Bratislava, Slovakia, October 25, 2023

Slovakia: Fico's cabinet includes controversial appointments

Slovakia: Fico's cabinet includes controversial appointments

The cabinet of Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico includes some controversial figures.
PoliticsNovember 24, 2023
Illegal migrants walk along a dirt track as they cross the Slovak–Hungarian border near Vyskovce Nad Iplom, Slovakia, September 6, 2023

Slovakia: Will a rise in illegal migration sway voters?

Slovakia: Will a rise in illegal migration sway voters?

The number of illegal migrants entering Slovakia from Hungary has risen. Will it affect the outcome of the election?
MigrationSeptember 22, 2023
Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova (right) and Prime Minister Ludovit Odor shake hands after the inauguration of the new cabinet, Presidential Palace, Bratislava, Slovakia, May 15, 2023

Slovakia's interim government hopes to end political turmoil

Slovakia's interim government hopes to end political turmoil

Slovakia's interim government of technocrats has been appointed at a time of political crisis and high inflation.
PoliticsMay 17, 2023
Candles and flowers with messages on the pavement outside Teplaren on Zamocka Street, Bratislava, Slovakia, October 13, 2022

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

Six months after the murder of two gay men in Bratislava, members of the LGBTQ+ community feel let down by politicians.
SocietyMay 1, 2023
A Slovak MiG-29

Can and will Slovakia send fighter jets to Ukraine?

Can and will Slovakia send fighter jets to Ukraine?

Slovakia's acting PM would like to send fighter jets to Ukraine, but the constitution and opposition stand in his way.
ConflictsMarch 1, 2023
Show more stories
Go to homepage