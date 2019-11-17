 Son of former German president stabbed to death in Berlin hospital | News | DW | 20.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Son of former German president stabbed to death in Berlin hospital

Fritz von Weizsäcker, the son of late German President Richard von Weizsäcker, was stabbed while giving a medical lecture in Berlin. One other person was seriously injured in the attack.

First responders outside the Berlin hospital where Fritz von Weizsäcker was stabbed to death (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Fritz von Weizsäcker, the son of the late President Richard von Weizsäcker, was stabbed to death on Tuesday while giving a lecture at a Berlin hospital, according to local police.

Authorities said a man stabbed von Weizsäcker, 59, during his medical lecture at the Schlosspark Clinic in the western Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, where von Weizsäcker is the head of Gastroenterology. Police apprehended the attacker with the help of members of the crowd.

One other person in the audience, who police said was there privately, was also seriously injured while trying to stop the attacker. That person was taken to a different hospital to receive treatment, Berlin's fire department said on Twitter.

A murder investigation has been opened and investigators were at the scene taking statements from audience members and employees, authorities said.

Fritz von Weizsäcker (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

Fritz von Weizsäcker (second from right) was stabbed to death in Berlin while giving a medical lecture

'Stunned' by killing

Von Weizsäcker had a long career in medicine. He worked in Freiburg, Boston and Zurich before taking his post at the Schlosspark Clinic in Berlin in 2005.

He is one of four children of Richard von Weizsacker, who served as German president from 1984-1994 and passed away in 2015.

Christian Lindner, the leader of Germany's Free Democratic Party, said he was "stunned" by Fritz von Weizsäcker's death.

"My friend Fritz von Weizsäcker was stabbed today in Berlin. A passionate doctor and a fine person," Lindner wrote. "He was just over at our house for a barbecue. I am stunned and must share my saddness. Once more you ask yourself, in what world do we live."

dv/dr (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

China Automobilindustrie l Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai

Tesla factory outside Berlin to cost €4 billion 17.11.2019

New details have emerged about Tesla's plans for a brand-new "Gigafactory" outside of Berlin. The massive project is set to bring thousands of jobs to the area, with construction slated to begin in early 2020.

Africa has key global economy role, says Merkel 19.11.2019

Potential investors in Africa want transparency and trust, German Chancellor Angela Merkel tells African leaders at the third annual Compact with Africa summit in Berlin

Symbolbild Polizei

German police arrest Syrian terror suspect who 'bought bomb-making materials' 19.11.2019

German authorities say they've arrested a Syrian observed in chat networks seeking ingredients to make the explosive TAPT. When and where the suspect, allegedly with Islamist leanings, was planning an attack is unclear.

Advertisement