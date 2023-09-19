  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya flood
Migration
Russia's war in Ukraine
CrimeNorth America

Son of druglord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in US court

September 19, 2023

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was recently extradited to the US by the Mexican government. Charges against him include drug trafficking and money laundering.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WUmG
Ovidio Guzman in a file photo from 2019
Ovidio Guzman Lopez could be facing life in prison, like his father (file photo, 2019)Image: Mexican Government TV via REUTERS

The son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has pleaded not guilty in front of a US court on Monday.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez made his first appearance at a federal court in Chicago, where he is charged with "conspiring to distribute cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana from Mexico and elsewhere for importation into the United States," according to a statement from the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

How did Guzman Lopez end up in a US court?

The DOJ says Guzman Lopez, also nicknamed "El Raton" (the mouse), was a "leader in one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in the world."

Authorities allege the 33-year old took over control of the Sinaloa Cartel together with his brothers after the arrest of their father in 2019.

Guzman Lopez was arrested in January in the Mexican city of Culiacan, the capital of the state of Sinaloa, following deadly clashes between the military and cartel members. He was extradited to the United States on September 15.

Mexico arrests son of drug kingpin 'El Chapo'

US will not seek death penalty for Guzman

The extradition is seen as a major success in the Biden administration's fight against the Opioid epidemic, as Guzman Lopez is also facing charges of fentanyl trafficking in a New York court.

Guzman Lopez will be held without bail until his trial. His next court date is scheduled for November.

The US has assured Mexico it will not pursue the death penalty against him, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Guzman Lopez's father, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison in the US state of Colorado.

fg/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Justin Trudeau, seen here, said he raised the matter with Indian Prime Minister Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi last week

Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Sikh activist

PoliticsSeptember 18, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of people is escorted by police officers after clashes at an Eritrea event in Stuttgart, Germany

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

Is Eritrea stoking conflicts between its migrants abroad?

SocietySeptember 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Surveillance cameras at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

BusinessSeptember 18, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of a painting titled "Madame Soler" by artist Pablo Picasso hangs on a white wall.

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

ArtsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Ursula Von Der Leyen (left) with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

Migrants on Lampedusa: Italy, EU announce action plan

MigrationSeptember 17, 2023
More from Europe

North America

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage