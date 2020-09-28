Some germane facts about German

Every year in late September, the European Day of Languages salutes Europe's linguistic diversity and highlights the value of learning a foreign language — especially to foster intercultural understanding.

It's a time when attention is drawn to less common languages and to those brought to Europe by migrants — or to major languages like German, but seen as a foreign language.

Let’s look at some statistics to see how German performs around the world.

Some towering numbers

According to the portal deutschland.de, approximately 130 million people around the world speak German as their mother tongue or functional second language.

Many migrants and refugees in Germany spend years learning the language

In a 2019 study, German studies expert Ulrich Ammon even put the total number of people who have learned at least some German at 289 million.

With regard to native speakers, German ranks 11th worldwide on the list of most spoken languages.

German is the most widely spoken native tonguge within the European Union. Apart from Germany, it is an official language in five other European countries and an official and working language of the EU.

Learning German is popular in these countries Poland Poland is the country with the most people learning German as a foreign language: nearly 2 million. One reason is surely the economic ties between the two countries and their geographical proximity. However, fewer Polish people are learning German since English was introduced as the first foreign language almost everywhere in Poland.

Learning German is popular in these countries France In France, German has the reputation of being a difficult and elitist language, but all the same, 19% of all French students are learning it — around 1.19 million. Among them, 97% are learning German at school. And the 2019 Aachen Treaty on France-German Cooperation and Integration aims to further boost the number of people in France who learn German.

Learning German is popular in these countries Egypt The number of German students in Egypt has grown by 60% to 405,262 since the last survey in 2015. The Egyptian government now plans to offer German as a second foreign language at all state schools from the 7th (instead of the 10th) grade. There is also a growing number of universities offering German as a second foreign language; they have tripled from 12 to 36.

Learning German is popular in these countries Mexico Nearly one out of two Mexicans (46%) learns German at a university. Among them, one out of four learn the language in adult education classes. Mexico is a priority country for the German government's skilled worker immigration law, a fact that is likely to further increase interest in the language among adults. A total of 85,896 people in Mexico are enrolled in German-language classes.

Learning German is popular in these countries Kenya The number of people learning German in Kenya has more than doubled since the last survey, from fewer than 6,000 five years ago to 13,045 (+117%). People mainly learn German in school, where their number increased from 2,536 to 10,000. Many want to study or work in Germany.

Learning German is popular in these countries India About 211,000 people are learning German in India — an increase of 57,000 compared to 2015. While German is in second place behind French in schools (149,000 learners), interest in universities offering German is huge, where the number of students has shot from 2,300 to about 30,000 students, a 13-fold increase. Germany is considered to be an attractive destination for study and research.

Learning German is popular in these countries Russia After a steady decrease over the past years, the number of German language learners in Russia is now on the rise again for the first time. Since 2015, the number of learners has increased by approximately 250,000 to 1.8 million (2015: 1.55 million). This could be due to education reforms that stipulate a mandatory second foreign language. German is even a requirement in about 40% of all schools. Author: Greta Hamann (db)



German as a foreign language

A survey conducted by the German Foreign Office together with the Goethe Institute and Deutsche Welle indicates that there are about 15.4 million people learning German in 2020.

It might be located on Fidel Castro Street, but the Goethe-Institut in Windhoek, Namibia is in fact in the business of teaching German

Most are based in Europe, but the African continent is catching up: In countries like Egypt, the Ivory Coast and Algeria, the numbers of German learners has recently increased by 50 percent. In China, too, there is an increasing interest in learning the German language.

In the USA, on the other hand, the number of people learning German lately shrunk by about 15 percent.

The Goethe Institut offers German courses abroad, but there are also numerous online resources, including Deutsche Welle's German courses.

Rolls right off the tongue

German is famous for its composite words, which means that you can string an infinite number of nouns together — as long as it makes sense. It's a phenomenon often observed in legal writings and in industries prone to jargon.

Duden, the best-known German dictionary, lists these record-breakers:

1. Rinderkennzeichnungsfleischetikettierungsüberwachungsaufgabenübertragungsgesetz — with a whopping 79 letters, this terms translates as “task transfer law concerning the supervision of the labeling of beef as meat on sale tags."

2. Grundstücksverkehrsgenehmigungszuständigkeitsübertragungsverordnung — weighing in at 67 letters, this hulk of a word denotes the "task transfer decree governing the applicable jurisdiction concerned with granting permits for vehicular traffic on non-public property."

3. Straßenentwässerungsinvestitionskostenschuldendienstumlage — coming in third at 58 letters, we are looking at the "reallocation of the debt management of costs associated with public investments in road drainage."

They might be scared of the little insects, but kids in Germany find that the German word for Dragonfly - "Libelle" - is their favorite word

The alpha and the omega

While the German alphabet, like most Latin alphabets, starts with "a" and ends in "z," the most common letter used in the German language is "e." You only need to take a quick look at a computer keyboard in Germany to see how worn down this letter is; the average frequency of the letter "e" in German words is around 17.5 percent.

Almost no sentence can pass German lips without this letter. "Q" takes last place, with a frequency of just 0.02 percent.

Beauty in the eye of the linguistic beholder

Polling German learners from 48 countries, Gemütlichkeit — which roughly translates as "cosiness" — was voted the most beautiful German word in 2019 by the language magazine Deutsch perfekt. The words Schmetterling (butterfly) and Eichhörnchen (squirrel) took second and third place.

In 2004, the German Language Council launched a more comprehensive competition for the "Most Beautiful German Word." People from 111 countries submitted nearly 23,000 suggestions, and the top-5 winners were:

1. Habseligkeiten (treasured belongings)

2. Geborgenheit (emotional security)

3. lieben (to love)

4. Augenblick (fleeting moment)

5. Rhabarbermarmelade (rhubarb jam)

Meanwhile, a children's jury voted for the favorite word among kids, and Libelle (dragonfly) came out on top.

A millionaire’s language

In the 19th century, Johann Christoph Adelung wrote the first German dictionary. His "Grammatically Critical Dictionary of the High German Dialect" had close to 60,000 entries.

The Grimm Dictionary, begun in 1838 and finished posthumously 123 years later, has 319,295 entries. These are incidentally the same brothers Grimm who wrote fairy tales, but that subject matter obviously accounts for only a tiny portion of the Grimm Dictionary content.

The latest edition of the Duden (seen here) features hundreds of new words, including many pertaining to the novel coronavirus pandemic

Duden comes in various versions — for grammar, for German words with foreign sources and for style for example. The Duden dictionary for proper spelling has around 148,000 word entries. Among the 3,000 words recently added are Mikroplastik (microplastics) and COVID-19, making the 2020 edition the most comprehensive ever.

However, this is merely the printed edition of the Duden. The Dudenkorpus, a database that has been digitally combing through German-language texts since the late 1990s, reached a total count of 18 million existing words in spring 2020. And these are just "basic" words. Add composites and rarely used terms, and the total number of words swells to 5.6 billion.

But you don’t have to learn all of them to use German — even in the most literary circles. Besides, as Mark Twain famously said: “Never knew before what eternity was made for. It is to give some of us a chance to learn German.”

The countries with the most German speakers Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein Three EU countries have German as their sole nationwide official language: the small principality of Liechtenstein, where 35,000 people speak German; Austria, with around 7.5 million German speakers; and of course Germany, with about 10 times as many people who use the language — not all of the nearly 83 million German citizens speak German though.

The countries with the most German speakers Switzerland In Switzerland, German is one of four official languages. About two thirds of the population ⁠— 5 million people ⁠— speak German. German emigrants like Hermann Hesse and Erich Maria Remarque, both famous authors, were enamored with Switzerland's Italian-speaking region. In exile and until his death, Remarque often lived in this villa on Lake Maggiore

The countries with the most German speakers Luxembourg In Luxembourg, too, German is one of the country's official languages, alongside Luxembourgish and French. About 470,000 inhabitants of the Grand Duchy speak German as their mother tongue. Luxembourgish has only been the national language since 1984 and is spoken mainly on radio and television. However, most writing is done in German.

The countries with the most German speakers France The spread of a language reflects history: In France, German is a minority language. The country's 1.2 million German speakers live in the German-French border area that includes Alsace, Champagne-Ardenne and Lorraine. They speak Franconian and Alemannic dialects. Old inscriptions recall the times of German administration.

The countries with the most German speakers Italy German is the official minority language in Italy in South Tyrol, which belonged to Austria until 1919. Even today, more than 60% of the population in the autonomous province of Bolzano-South Tyrol, which has about 520,000 inhabitants, speak German as their mother tongue. Throughout the province, signs are bilingual, in German and Italian.

The countries with the most German speakers Spain In Europe, Spain is the most popular country for German emigrants. About half a million Germans have settled there, with large German colonies on the Canary Islands, Mallorca and along the Spanish mainland coast. These regions also attract a lot of German tourists.

The countries with the most German speakers The Netherlands In many Dutch towns like Venlo (photo), German is spoken and written in addition to the national language. About 360,000 Germans who emigrated to the country live in the Netherlands. Many Dutch schools offer German as a foreign language.

The countries with the most German speakers Ireland Germans have left their mark across Ireland. For instance Handel's "Messiah" oratorio was first performed in 1742 in Dublin's Old Music Hall in Fishamble Street (photo). A German architect by the name of Richard Castle designed many imposing buildings in Dublin in the early 18th century. Today about 100,000 people in Ireland still speak German.

The countries with the most German speakers Israel Some 100,000 Israelis speak German; most of them are descendants of Jewish immigrants. German was long frowned upon as the language of the Nazis, but it overcame that stigma around two decades ago. As interest in Germany grows, so does interest in the German language. Some schools offer German as a foreign language, and German courses are often fully booked.

The countries with the most German speakers Russia The German language in Russia looks back at a history of more than 250 years. As early as 1763, German-born Catherine the Great enabled thousands of German farmers to settle on the Volga. After 1990, many of the once 2.3 million Russian-Germans moved to Germany. At present, 394,000 ethnic Germans still live in Russia. Not all of them speak the German language, however.

The countries with the most German speakers Kazakhstan Even before the Second World War, Kazakhstan was home to over 92,000 "local Germans," descendants of people who voluntarily resettled, refugees from the Volga region and expropriated farmers. During WWII, more than 444,000 Germans were deported to Kazakhstan. Today, two-thirds of Kazakhstan's German population still speak German — about 350,000 people.

The countries with the most German speakers South Africa South Africa is popular with German emigrants. Cape Town even has a German quarter, nicknamed "Sauerkraut Hill." The numbers vary, but there are an estimated 100,000 to 500,000 native German speakers in the sunny country. In the mid-19th century, missionaries from Lower Saxony and other emigrants founded settlements they named after their home towns, like Hermannsburg and Lüneburg.

The countries with the most German speakers United States Over 50 million Americans claim German ancestry, and up until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over 10,000 German citizens were leaving Germany every year to live in the USA. An estimated 1.1 million people speak German in the United States today. The "German Belt" stretches from Alabama across the Midwest to Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.

The countries with the most German speakers Canada Canada is also very popular with emigrants. Over 400,000 Germans have emigrated to the country since the 1940s. A total of about 430,000 people speak German there. Founded in the middle of the 18th century, Lunenburg is officially the oldest German settlement in Canada. The port town in Nova Scotia has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1995.

The countries with the most German speakers Brazil Ten percent of all Brazilians have German ancestors, who emigrated to Brazil for economic and social reasons in the 19th and 20th centuries. Some 1.1 million people in Brazil speak German. The city of Blumenau, founded in 1850, hosts the largest Oktoberfest outside of Germany. It also has a museum showing how German immigrants lived there at the beginning of the 20th century.

The countries with the most German speakers Argentina In the first half of the 20th century, Germans carried their language to many South and Central American countries. In Argentina, 400,000 people are estimated to speak the language today. The mountain village of Villa General Belgrano attracts tourists with its German delicacies. Nearby, the wooden houses of the hamlet of La Cumbrecita are also reminiscent of traditional Bavarian architecture.

The countries with the most German speakers Paraguay Paraguay, where 166,000 people still speak German today, has also been a popular emigration country for more than a century. Among them was Bernhard Förster, who founded Nueva Germania in 1887, which aimed to an "Aryan" settlement. The colony of the anti-Semite, who was married to the sister of the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, failed; he committed suicide. A museum recall the town's origins.

The countries with the most German speakers Namibia Even though Namibia was once a German colony, there are only 20,000 people among the country's 2.5 million inhabitants who speak German today. Traces of the language can still be noticed, such as this concert hall in Lüderitz, a town named after a controversial colonial figure. Beyond this list, the German language is spoken in 45 countries; there are even 100 German speakers in Papua New Guinea. Author: Sabine Peschel (db)



Adapted by Sertan Sanderson