 Some African governments using social media to monitor citizens: Freedom House report | Africa | DW | 05.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Some African governments using social media to monitor citizens: Freedom House report

A report by US-based democracy watchdog Freedom House says many Africans are unknowingly under surveillance by their own states via social media platforms. Zimbabwe and Sudan are among the countries to be singled out.

Symbolbild Frau Mobiltelefon (picture-alliance/PhotoAlto/F. Cirou)

Zimbabwean blogger Munya Bloggo saw it coming — the gradual deterioration of internet freedom in the southern African country.

"It started off with the internet shutdown in January for a few days," Bloggo told DW in an interview.

"Then the method changed to trying to silence different voices online, from activists to even comedians," said Bloggo, who is also project manager officer for Magamba, an urban culture and civil rights organization. 

Read moreZimbabwe High Court orders government to restore internet access

As a blogger, Bloggo is accustomed to online threats and cyberbullying. But even he admits that the risks keep growing.

"In 2017, one of our colleagues was arrested and detained for five days at a maximum-security prison for allegedly trying to overthrow a legitimately elected government using social media," he said.

Watch video 02:09

Pin Wheel: Freedom of Speech

Threat to activists

According to the 2019 "Freedom on the Net" report published by Freedom House, governments are increasingly turning to social media to garner huge amounts of data from citizens to identify perceived threats and often to silence opposition. The report warns that social media surveillance threatens civil rights activism on digital platforms.

"This often includes using artificial intelligence, and in many cases, security agencies are automating their mass surveillance of social media," Isabel Linzer, an expert at Freedom House on internet freedom in sub-Saharan Africa, told DW in an interview. "We have seen this in several sub-Saharan Africa countries, such as Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Nigeria and Uganda."

Infograph showing internet freedom in Africa

Many African governments, like Zimbabwe, have passed laws that enable them to monitor their citizensand follow their behavior online. "Apart from the legislation, there is the harnessing of social media by the government to promote its own agenda and to drown out perceived subversive opinions and dissenters online," Natasha Musonza, a digital rights and security trainer, told DW.

"For example, at the behest of the president, many new social media accounts, and what we call 'paid Twitter,' were created ahead of the 2018 election," Musonza said. Their main purpose, she said, was to overshadow online protests, disrupt conversations and to stalk and harass popular online influencers and opinion leaders.

Read moreInternet censorship in Africa threatens democracy, economy

'Varakashi'  ZANU PF’s online army

"There is a group of people on Twitter that identified themselves as 'varakashi', which in the Shona language means 'to destroy.' The new president [Emerson Mnangagwa] made a call to [his supporters] to 'go online and varakashi!' Suddenly, new accounts were created, eggheads with no real names or faces. They literally targeted [people] and we could observe a trend," said Musonza, who has also done extensive research on internet freedom in Zimbabwe. Her organization tried to map the [social media] trends but were unsuccessful because at the time it was such a large endeavor. 

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa campaign billboard (DW/B. Jequete)

Zimbabwe's President Emerson Mnangagwa unleashed a cyberarmy to 'destroy opponents' in the 2018 election

Zimbabwe also has what is known as the Interception of Communications Act. "The name of that law itself tells you what kind of powers the government has given itself. They've given themselves the power to intercept different people's devices, people that they consider to be of interest or activists that are 'troublemakers,'" Musonza said.

"It’s something that deters people from expressing themselves freely because you never know when that law can be applied to you," blogger Munya Bloggo said. "Whatever you tweet or say online can be interpreted by the state as trying to overthrow the government." 

Zimbabwe has been struggling with a weak economy, which the government has blamed on Western sanctions. As a result, many Zimbabweans care more about how to put food on the table than restrictive internet laws, Musonza said.

Read moreZimbabwe sanctions: The government and the West play the blame game

Infograph freedom on the net EN

Social media's role in Sudan’s revolution

Social media played a crucial role in last year's protests in Sudan that eventually led to the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir. "If it were not for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp, I don't think anyone in the world would hear about Sudan and the revolution," Sanosi Osman, DW's correspondent in Khartoum, said.

Sudanese protesters in Khartoum (Reuters/M. N. Abdallah)

Many Sudanese protesters used social media to mobilize

During the reign of al-Bashir, censorship and internet surveillance by state actors was prevalent. The new government in Sudan promised change, and it still enjoys popularity among those who took part in the uprising. "The government understands that they are the result of this uprising. They know better than to throw away these freedoms and rights of the people," Osman said.

"If they start blocking or using their authority to deny people their rights, they will go out [to protest] on the streets again," he added.

However, Osman said that he still faces difficulty accessing certain websites such as Netflix, PayPal and Adobe in Sudan. He attributed the problem to the sanctions that were put in place during the former regime.

Read moreThe government or the people. Telecoms firms trapped in internet shutdowns

Weaponization of information during elections

Freedom House's Isabel Linzer said the watchdog was concerned by the weaponization of information, especially at election times. "We saw misinformation, for example, around the elections in Nigeria," she said. One of the most troubling findings, she explained to DW, "is that propaganda and false information on elections are generally more effective than some other means of trying to control how the population votes."

Read moreElections in Nigeria: Smartphone, truth and lies

Who then should be responsible for ensuring there is internet freedom for all? "Everybody. Tech companies, the government, civil society they all have a role to play," Linzer said.

A hand holds a Smartphone with Facebook account (Getty Images/AFP/I. Kasamani)

African governments are increasingly turning to social media as a way of controlling and shutting down critics

According to Linzer, the government can play a key role in implementing rules for elections protecting free speech: "Civil society can help push the government to make those rules and raise awareness around things like elections, which we see as a flashpoint for internet freedom violations."

Lastly, tech companies have a responsibility to work closely with partners on the ground to understand key issues and the context in those countries and how their platforms are being used, she said.

Watch video 03:44

Fighting 'fake news' in DR Congo

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Zimbabwe High Court orders government to restore internet access

Zimbabwe's government has been ordered to restore access to online programs such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. The government had blocked internet access as part of a widespread clampdown on dissent. (21.01.2019)  

Zimbabwe sanctions: The government and the West play the blame game

A senior Zimbabwean government official has been slapped by US sanctions for gross human rights violations. This came shortly after thousands of pro-government supporters marched in an anti-sanctions demonstration. (26.10.2019)  

Elections in Nigeria: Smartphone, truth and lies

Millions of voters in Nigeria took their smartphones to the polling station. They have become a tool for citizen election observers. But pictures taken at the ballot can do a lot of damage. (26.02.2019)  

The government or the people. Telecoms firms trapped in internet shutdowns

Several African governments have ordered some form of internet restriction in recent years. The blackouts are a major risk, especially for telecoms, which can be considered complicit. And that could cost them. (22.07.2019)  

Internet censorship in Africa threatens democracy, economy

Many African governments have taken to censoring a variety of apps and sites, especially around election time. But people across the continent are increasingly seeking out ways to work around the blocks. (04.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pin Wheel: Freedom of Speech  

Fighting 'fake news' in DR Congo  

Related content

DW 77 percent Interview mit Luckie Aaron

'You only need a smartphone to be a social media influencer' 28.02.2019

Digital entrepreneurship has opened up employment avenues for young people on the African continent. A great number of social media influencers are now earning revenue from their content thanks to the internet. One of them is 30-year-old Zimbabwean Luckie Aaroni. Luckie is the founder of BustopTV, an online channel.

Symbolbild Huawei

Huawei, Africa and the global reach of surveillance technology  12.09.2019

Accusations that Huawei helped Uganda and Zambia spy on opponents have intensified concerns about China exporting its digital surveillance tools to Africa. But Western companies are also selling spyware on the continent.

Afrika | Mobile money

The government or the people. Telecoms firms trapped in internet shutdowns 22.07.2019

Several African governments have ordered some form of internet restriction in recent years. The blackouts are a major risk, especially for telecoms, which can be considered complicit. And that could cost them.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  