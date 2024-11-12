Somaliland elections: Impact on regional power dynamics

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Somaliland are taking place on Wednesday. What scenarios are possible — and can the delicate balance of interests in the Horn of Africa be preserved as a result?

Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, is holding a presidential election on Wednesday.

Under international law, Somaliland belongs to Somalia. However, in 1991, the region at the north-western tip of Somalia unilaterally declared its independence — even though its claims of sovereignty have remained unrecognized by the international community.

"The Somaliland elections are set as planned," Mohamed Warsame Dualeh, former presidential advisor and current member of the Somaliland People's Party (SPP), told DW.

"The National Election Commission (NEC) did all the preparations exceptionally well," he said, adding that the public is ready to vote, and there are "no reports of violence or confrontations in any part of the country."

Somaliland's Berbera port offers Ethiopia a gateway to the Red Sea and further north to the Suez Canal Image: MUSTAFA SAEED/AFP

"This election will end two years of political instability," according to Mubarak Abdulahi Daljir, a politician, economist and vice president of Addis Ababa-based Admas University.

"It will further improve Somaliland's democratic credentials, and it will improve Somaliland's image in the international arena."

Tense situation in the Horn of Africa

Somaliland has become the center of a major dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia.

In January, Somaliland's leader Muse Bihi Abdi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Under the deal, Ethiopia would lease land from Somaliland to build a naval base, while Ethiopia would use Somaliland's Berbera port for international trade.

Somaliland, in return, would receive a stake in Ethiopian Airlines and a promise from Abiy's government that it would "make an in-depth assessment towards taking a position regarding the efforts of Somaliland to gain recognition."

"We are hoping for other countries in Africa and beyond to follow suit," Daljir told DW.

Details of the agreement have not been published — and the possible recognition of Somaliland has not yet been officially confirmed by Addis Ababa. But neither has it been officially denied.

The MoU sparked great anger in Somalia, which considers Somaliland to be its territory, and led to a diplomatic and military spat with Ethiopia.

In April 2024, Somalia expelled the Ethiopian ambassador from the country and withdrew its own representative from Addis Ababa.

The Somali foreign minister threatened to support armed groups in Ethiopia if Addis Ababa did not stop its steps towards the diplomatic recognition of Somaliland.

In August 2024, Somalia concluded a security agreement with Egypt, which supplied weapons to Mogadishu shortly after the deal was inked.

Ethiopia and Somalia united by fight against Al-Shabaab

However, according to the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), a Berlin-based think tank, it is unlikely that a serious armed conflict will actually break out between Ethiopia and Somalia.

This is partly due to the military balance of power — Ethiopia is one of the largest military powers in the region and far superior to Somalia — and partly because both states have a common interest in fighting the Al-Shabaab militias in southern Somalia, which want to establish an Islamic state in the Horn of Africa.

According to the SWP , Ethiopia is currently deploying around 10,000 soldiers in Somalia, only one-third of whom are part of the AMISOM and ATMIS peacekeeping missions of the African Union (AU).

Addis Ababa has sent the rest on its own initiative. In order to contain the capabilities of Al-Shabaab in the neighbouring country, maintain a buffer zone and thus prevent their attacks in Ethiopia itself.

All presidential candidates are in favor of the MoU

"In order to improve Somaliland's relations with Somalia, it would certainly be necessary to suspend the MoU with Ethiopia," said Dr Gerrit Kurtz from the SWP.

However, this does not look likely. In Somaliland, practically all presidential candidates are playing this card — above all the incumbent Bihi himself.

Bihi's opponents, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (known as ‘Ciro' or ‘Irro') from the Somaliland National Party (Waddani), and Faysal Ali Warabe from the Justice and Welfare Party (UCID), have not criticised the agreement.

Bihi, however, did. After Bihi postponed the election by two years for "technical and financial reasons," he violently suppressed the protests against it. He is also accused of authoritarian rule, which has led to divisions between the powerful clans.

Conflict in the east of Somaliland

"One of the most pressing problems is certainly the relationship between the clans, especially the conflict in Las Anod, which is about the secession of an area," said Kurtz, referring to Las Anod in northern and eastern Somaliland. It is the capital of the Sool region, which is claimed by both Somaliland and the autonomous Somali states of Puntland and Khatumo.

There has been repeated violent unrest in Las Anod in recent years. Somaliland lost control of Sool in 2023 after months of clashes with pro-Mogadishu forces.

"The next president has to end the Las Anod insecurity and war," said Daljir.

Hunger and inflation

In addition to the conflicts, hunger and inflation are among the major challenges facing the new government.

"The next president has to deal with the incredibly high unemployment level and inflation," said Daljir.

The impoverished region has around 1.2 million voters, most of whom would like to see an economic upturn.

Somaliland lacks direct access to global funding as well as humanitarian and development aid, all of which needs to be channelled through Mogadishu.

In the run-up to the elections, Mohamed Farah Hersi of the Academy for Peace and Development in Somaliland spoke of "navigating through uncertainty."

If Waddani wins, it can be assumed that bilateral negotiations with Somalia could at least be resumed.

He considers it unlikely that Ethiopia will recognise Somaliland in the immediate future.

The situation is extremely complex — and the balance of interests in the Horn of Africa is extremely delicate.

Edited by: Keith Walker