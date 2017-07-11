Somalia: Talks break down over presidential election

Emergency talks between Somalia's politicians have failed to end a stalemate over how to select a new president, just days before President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's term expires.

Somalia is likely to miss a February 8 deadline to choose a new head of state, after several days of negotiations between the central government and federal states broke down on Friday.

Without a resolution, the breakdown in talks could create a constitutional crisis, in country that is already confronting a violent Islamist insurgency and widespread food shortages.

President Mohamed flew back to the capital Mogadishu without a deal on the staffing of regional electoral commissions, Osman Dube, the information minister, said late on Friday.

Lawmakers 'refused to resolve issues'

"No agreement was reached," said Dube. "The government offered to negotiate and settle all the disputed issues, but some brothers have failed to understand, and refused to resolve the issues."

"The government has shown flexibility to compromise, gentleness and readiness to negotiate, but some leaders tried to exploit that openness to seek more. That will not work," he added.

Mohamed, who is currently seeking a second term in office, later told lawmakers that there was still one more chance for a deal, without offering further details. "If it fails again, then the decision [on the way forward] will be for the parliament," he said.

Another round of talks possible

The president is expected to announce another round of talks at a joint sitting of parliament on Saturday. He reached an agreement with the leaders of Somalia's five semi-autonomous regions in September, to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in late 2020 and early 2021.

However, lawmakers couldn't agree on how to conduct the election process, and the deal broke down.

Somalia earlier aimed to hold its first direct election since 1969, but opted instead for an indirect voting system, where special delegates chosen by clan elders pick the country's lawmakers, who in turn choose the president.

However, even under that system, regional authorities in at least two of Somalia's five federal states, Puntland and Jubbaland, oppose holding the election.

Watch video 04:03 Somali peace activist Ilwad Elman talks to DW

lc/shs (Reuters, AFP)